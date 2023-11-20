Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023

A Church Somewhere

Sitting quietly in this place

I can almost hear dust settling on the pews.

A preacher’s voice ebbing away inside my thoughts

as though the space of a hundred years

waited for me to attend this moment.

Boarded windows are a gesture against

the light that once fell easy on their faith.

And where light shows through a gap in a door,

seemingly going nowhere,

I watch the wind pick at a spider’s web

as it moves to the tune of a hymn I once knew.

There is nothing of worth here,

only the stone that waits to be salvaged

by a night raider.

And maybe, when they sit at the fireplace

built from a wall of a darkened corner,

fingers will probe the initials of a bored child,

and they may remember that tune I once knew.

I had forgotten the value of the silence,

a place where, in the dust,

I can still hear that final Amen.

Rowland Hughes is a Welsh writer and poet. He was born, and lived until his late teens, in the Rhondda Valley, from where he still draws most of his inspiration. He worked as a Master Decorator and studied trades in the construction industry. He later became a Local Authority Assistant Surveyor. Due to ill health, he retired in 1997. In 1998, he joined a Cardiff University Creative Writing Group. He loves to observe people, places and nature, writing in bustling cafés and the confines of his writing shed.