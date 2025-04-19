A Fumbled Catch (In defense of Plato)
By John H.B. Martin
A Fumbled Catch
in defence of Plato
A face more beautiful than it is true.
A face all surface - like a peach - without
that goodness most would hope to find within,
unsucculent and quite dissatisfying,
though, at first glance, so tempting and so cool…
Here Nature manifests a glance more cruel
than my less predatory abstract gaze
would draw from it, if soundly advertised
by manufacturers more well-disposed
to what most mortals silently would crave:
a face commensurate with all love promised…
But expectation drowns out mere denouement
till every embassy, once steeped in sin,
insists we penetrate it through and through.
After Dark
a symposium
Diotima speaks:
Do not compare me to a Summer's day!
I am less grey than that, and offer brilliance
more bright than you've grown used to yet, you thugs.
