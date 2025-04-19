Plato's Symposium - Anselm Feuerbach (1869)

Featured in our forthcoming New Lyre - Spring 2025 issue

A Fumbled Catch

in defence of Plato

A face more beautiful than it is true.

A face all surface - like a peach - without

that goodness most would hope to find within,

unsucculent and quite dissatisfying,

though, at first glance, so tempting and so cool…

Here Nature manifests a glance more cruel

than my less predatory abstract gaze

would draw from it, if soundly advertised

by manufacturers more well-disposed

to what most mortals silently would crave:

a face commensurate with all love promised…

But expectation drowns out mere denouement

till every embassy, once steeped in sin,

insists we penetrate it through and through.

After Dark

a symposium

Diotima speaks:

Do not compare me to a Summer's day!

I am less grey than that, and offer brilliance

more bright than you've grown used to yet, you thugs.