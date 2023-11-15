Featured in New Lyre Spring 2021

A Riff on Abstraction

Evil is the systematic substitution of the abstract for the concrete.

—Sartre

As in “concrete” as well as “abstract,” and though

I cannot help but wonder if a system,

constructed for the purpose of control,

contrasting with all systems found in nature,

is doomed to doom all that it must contain.

And how may we regard the paradox

Of systems grounded in desire for freedom?

The civilizing impulse is control

Of all that is sustaining and fecund.

Each child of mine I’ve held, fresh from the flesh

Of her mother, has been a joy incarnate,

The word made flesh to my decaying flesh,

An object of intense, sustained regard

Beyond the auspices of abstract nouns.

I wish each one freedom from her father.

As all dances are systems of movement,

I wish each one ecstatic movement through

The backstage doors of “pain” and “fear” and “sorrow,”

Onto the boards before an audience

Of angels, demons, and divine accountants

All weeping at the end, applauding madly.

A Riff on Romantic Love

I do not need you like I do not need

To read, or weep, or stew in nightly news.

I do not need you like I do not need

To whistle past the graveyard in my skull

Or test my fears as someone dips a toe

In steaming water, or calibrates the dawn

To Toccata and Fugue in D minor.

I do not need you like I do not need

To fantasize a cosmic, meta-self,

Or beg forgiveness of my mother, dead

But not forgotten by the rank and file

Of demons chained to the bedpost where she wheezed.

One needs so little, wants so much, and I

Have hogged your affections, wallowed in your charms,

Gotten filthy in your pristine radiance.

I do not need you like I do not need

To differentiate between true love

And true love’s artifice, the truth of love

Being the blur of content to its form.

Richard Katrovas has a new collection entitled "The Woman with a Cat on Her Shoulder" from Carnegie Mellon University Press. His "Chained to a Tree: A Memoir in Essays about Poets and the Fools Who Love Them" is forthcoming at about the same time from Louisiana State University Press. He is the founding director of the Prague Summer Program, and teaches at Western Michigan University.