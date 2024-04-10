Paul Klee - Angelus Novus,1920 (detail)

These pieces both appear in D.B. Jonas’ collection Tarantula Season and Other Poems

Angel

The angel was here, not a moment ago.

All that remains, I’m afraid,

is that jangling jackhammer in the street,

the distant sirens.

You will wait right here all day,

but the angel has always only just departed.

Your lover was here just now.

It’s a wonder you did not see her

on the stair. All that remains

is the scent of almond blossoms in the air,

intimations of the dark cascade, a disappearance

of caraway upon the tongue.

This bitterness is a song without words.

Wreathed in the unremembered melody,

you will sit here all day, unmoving.

From the backs of your hands,

tendrils, tender, pallid as pea-shoots,

reach into the room.

From your palms the thirsty root-hairs

descend into the floor.

Your only job is words

and the vanishing sound

words barely leave behind.

Mnemosyne

Heavily the sturgeon drifts

over the ancient mud, her lazy sway

barely disturbing as she passes

the silted floor that heaves

and settles quietly beneath her weight.

Patient harvester of unheard voices,

monstrous harbinger of silences,

she slips past all the hooks and chains

of memory’s clattering apparatus,

always busy dragging at the bottoms

for the evidence of time, the sparkling

detritus of someone else’s past.

Unhurriedly she surfaces

always out of season, only when

there’s no time to prepare, always

before thought and after recollection,

only ever a pale suggestion in the shallows,

scarified, indistinct, slick as the muddy bank

around her, leaving in her passing

only the random scourings, the odor

of abandonments, the imprecisions

we weave in hopes of that day

when we’d feel her great bulk thrash

against our desperate grasp,

even though we know full well

that that would be the day we’d see

our desires hauled steadily, irresistibly

into her domain, into the turbid,

weightless realm

of someone else’s dream.

DB Jonas is an orchardist living in the Sangre de Cristo mountains of northern New Mexico. His work has appeared widely in journals throughout the US, UK, Europe and Israel. His first collection is titled Tarantula Season and Other Poems.