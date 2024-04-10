The Chained Muse

The Chained Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Mc Carthy's avatar
Martin Mc Carthy
Apr 10, 2024

Every time I read D.B. Jonas I come away thinking that he has a heightened sense of perception, which is essential, of course. for a poet who perceives angels and ' the scent of almond blossoms' among the jackhammers and the distant sirens of the everyday, and who then endeavours to hold something of their fleeting presences in the barely adequate net of human words. This is a fine poem. (I mean 'Angel') Now I must read 'Mnemosyne'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture