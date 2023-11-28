Featured in our New Lyre Winter 2024 issue.

Canto I.

He drank over the fissured skies of Earth,

He sipped from wine that sparkled like the stars.

Groaning within his ancient tropic courts,

Beneath the wide arcades of shining stars,

Zeus mused upon the fate of Earth’s frail forms

Whose fairest cities and holiest piles,

Whose wildest lands and sultry seas he smites

With howling gales of death-exacting force

And endless rains of unremitting might.

Yet men appeared content with earthly bread,

Their race had never tasted sweet ambrosia.

Zeus gazed upon the seasoned world below:

“What is so dear to man that won’t be lost

Upon the hoary seas of time; and who

Rejoices in the fate he cannot choose—

How queer and vile are Earth’s thinking things,

How dim even their brightest of inklings,

So hopeless even their most daring dreams.

For, no man can escape gluttonous Time;

He hounds Earth’s sad race unrelentingly:

I hear the anthems of the swarthy shores,

The requiem of tides and writhing seas

Announcing what must be for every man.

For mortals—as for flies—life is but death,

Which raving Time usurps with every breath,

With each shadow of day and twinkle of night.”

And yet more mercy shone upon that orb

Than across Olympian sky and sea.

For, mortals knew the perils of the Earth,

The endless dangers of Olympian strife,

The greediness of unrelenting Time

Who steals men’s breath more quickly than our rhyme.

Surrounded by towering colonnades,

Beneath the naves of scintillating stars,

The gods devoured ambrosia for days

—The friends of neither satiety nor want—

Sweet pleasure always haunting their demesnes.

Pure streams of iridescent wines careened

From their colossal cups like sacred streams

That tumble from the crags of misty peaks.

Infinite lattice-work, facades and bold

Reliefs entwined across the endless halls

Where all Time’s secrets whispered on the walls

In cryptic fonts and prophetic motifs

Beyond the wildest dreams of mortal men.

Far-passed the cloudy fences in the sky

—Suspended out of time—it hung aloft:

The snowy realm of the Olympians,

From which they scoffed at mortal men, whose race

Should never hope to know immortal Beauty.