This morning’s Autumn sun came slanting through
the trees of burnished orange and flaming red.
Crimson and gold fire flashed against the blue,
bronze and vermillion gashed, and nature bled--
as if the whole world was ablaze with blood.
So it seemed as we drove to school that day:
the children laughing and oblivious;
innocent and ignorant in their way,
of insights, that to me seemed obvious.
They knew nothing of brimstone or the flood.
The tempest and the trumpet, the earthquake
wind and fire, passed them by like yesterday’s news.
They are still unconscious--not yet awake
to lateral realities and deeper truths:
There are things they have not understood.
They have not seen the invisible hosts
Gathering in the maelstroms of the night,
nor known the whirling gyres of nature’s ghosts
swirling beneath our ordinary sight.
They see the surface, but not the deeper Good.
So this morning’s Autumn ride was something more:
Each trembling tree became a burning bush:
or Eden’s angels’ flaming swords of war.
My car was a fiery chariot rising in a rush.
The leaves were crimson dripping from a cross of wood.
At the start of an ordinary day,
I glimpsed the burning penitential pyre.
In the middle of the wood I saw a way
to explain man's destiny and desire.
I gazed and took in as much as I could,
And in that sacred heart of blood and fire,
Something was settled. Something was understood.
Fr. Dwight Longenecker is Senior Contributor at The Imaginative Conservative. A graduate of Oxford University, he is the Pastor of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, in Greenville, SC, and author of twenty books, including Immortal Combat, The Romance of Religion, The Quest for the Creed, Mystery of the Magi: The Quest to Identify the Three Wise Men and Beheading Hydra- A Radical Plan for Christians in an Atheistic Age, His autobiography, There and Back Again—A Somewhat Religious Odyssey is published by Ignatius Press. Visit his blog, browse his books, and be in touch at dwightlongenecker.com.
I doubt the author will be excommunicated. More likely he'll remain welcome within the Catholic fold.
The piece presupposes the existence of "the deeper good," as if no demonstration of anything so obvious could possibly be needed. Alas though, it's not at all obvious to everyone, of whatever age, that any "sacred heart" is attested to by Nature's array of striking plumages. Beauty is temptation itself. For all its cunning artistry, Nature is still the mother of all life's ills.
Anyone acquainted with goodness, which is the absence of all malice, knows, as surely as Lucretius knew, that the world is no friend of its offspring, because goodness--which I have known firsthand--can exhibit only lovingkindness, and is a total stranger to any form of deceit or hostility. It's as pure as a dewdrop.
Goodness is by far the very rarest of human qualities. The RCC was for long one of the planet's most fearsome tyrants. And in being such, it was a perfect reflection of life's immmediate cause and maker. The essential sadism of its cause, that which is so well reflected in most all of its agents, is reason for a crusade against life's continuation, hopeless as such a crusade must be.
I enjoyed the restrained absence of rhyme, the seemingly unadorned statement of the case.the choice of an Autumn setting, with the ambiguity and nuance of that season, is a fine and effective backdrop for the theme of ambivalence in the poem itself. My view, regrettably, bypasses the subtlety of this fine poem.
January in the Cradle of Civilization
At tibi prima, puer, nullo munuscula cultu
errantis hederas passim cum baccare tellus
mixtaque ridenti colocasia fundet acantho.
(Vergil,, Eclogur IV)
Malum est nihil.
(Thomas Aquinas, De Malo)
Somewhere black slicks foul the Egyptian bean,
For oil is plentiful, and so is death.
Abscesses swell, erupt, then burst and drain.
A child chokes on the rasping of his breath.
Granite skies: limestone slough is flaking down
On cratered patches of ignited earth.
The softness of broad, pregnant soil is gone:
Trench knives replace the farmer’s sweeping scythe.
We shake our heads and search for a new myth.
Bullets crack. Precision munitions whine
Over market stalls, scattering fresh dearth
Across the margins of a fiery rain.
Over a broken belly of still birth,
From both his faces, god sees only pain.