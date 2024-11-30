The Chained Muse

The Chained Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Merrill's avatar
Tom Merrill
Nov 30, 2024

I doubt the author will be excommunicated. More likely he'll remain welcome within the Catholic fold.

The piece presupposes the existence of "the deeper good," as if no demonstration of anything so obvious could possibly be needed. Alas though, it's not at all obvious to everyone, of whatever age, that any "sacred heart" is attested to by Nature's array of striking plumages. Beauty is temptation itself. For all its cunning artistry, Nature is still the mother of all life's ills.

Anyone acquainted with goodness, which is the absence of all malice, knows, as surely as Lucretius knew, that the world is no friend of its offspring, because goodness--which I have known firsthand--can exhibit only lovingkindness, and is a total stranger to any form of deceit or hostility. It's as pure as a dewdrop.

Goodness is by far the very rarest of human qualities. The RCC was for long one of the planet's most fearsome tyrants. And in being such, it was a perfect reflection of life's immmediate cause and maker. The essential sadism of its cause, that which is so well reflected in most all of its agents, is reason for a crusade against life's continuation, hopeless as such a crusade must be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
agnusde2017's avatar
agnusde2017
Dec 1, 2024

I enjoyed the restrained absence of rhyme, the seemingly unadorned statement of the case.the choice of an Autumn setting, with the ambiguity and nuance of that season, is a fine and effective backdrop for the theme of ambivalence in the poem itself. My view, regrettably, bypasses the subtlety of this fine poem.

January in the Cradle of Civilization

At tibi prima, puer, nullo munuscula cultu

errantis hederas passim cum baccare tellus

mixtaque ridenti colocasia fundet acantho.

(Vergil,, Eclogur IV)

Malum est nihil.

(Thomas Aquinas, De Malo)

Somewhere black slicks foul the Egyptian bean,

For oil is plentiful, and so is death.

Abscesses swell, erupt, then burst and drain.

A child chokes on the rasping of his breath.

Granite skies: limestone slough is flaking down

On cratered patches of ignited earth.

The softness of broad, pregnant soil is gone:

Trench knives replace the farmer’s sweeping scythe.

We shake our heads and search for a new myth.

Bullets crack. Precision munitions whine

Over market stalls, scattering fresh dearth

Across the margins of a fiery rain.

Over a broken belly of still birth,

From both his faces, god sees only pain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture