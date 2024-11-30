This morning’s Autumn sun came slanting through

the trees of burnished orange and flaming red.

Crimson and gold fire flashed against the blue,

bronze and vermillion gashed, and nature bled--

as if the whole world was ablaze with blood.

So it seemed as we drove to school that day:

the children laughing and oblivious;

innocent and ignorant in their way,

of insights, that to me seemed obvious.

They knew nothing of brimstone or the flood.

The tempest and the trumpet, the earthquake

wind and fire, passed them by like yesterday’s news.

They are still unconscious--not yet awake

to lateral realities and deeper truths:

There are things they have not understood.

They have not seen the invisible hosts

Gathering in the maelstroms of the night,

nor known the whirling gyres of nature’s ghosts

swirling beneath our ordinary sight.

They see the surface, but not the deeper Good.

So this morning’s Autumn ride was something more:

Each trembling tree became a burning bush:

or Eden’s angels’ flaming swords of war.

My car was a fiery chariot rising in a rush.

The leaves were crimson dripping from a cross of wood.

At the start of an ordinary day,

I glimpsed the burning penitential pyre.

In the middle of the wood I saw a way

to explain man's destiny and desire.

I gazed and took in as much as I could,

And in that sacred heart of blood and fire,

Something was settled. Something was understood.

Fr. Dwight Longenecker is Senior Contributor at The Imaginative Conservative. A graduate of Oxford University, he is the Pastor of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, in Greenville, SC, and author of twenty books, including Immortal Combat, The Romance of Religion, The Quest for the Creed, Mystery of the Magi: The Quest to Identify the Three Wise Men and Beheading Hydra- A Radical Plan for Christians in an Atheistic Age, His autobiography, There and Back Again—A Somewhat Religious Odyssey is published by Ignatius Press. Visit his blog, browse his books, and be in touch at dwightlongenecker.com.