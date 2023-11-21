Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022

Behind the Sparkling Light

Behind the sparkling light in all men's eyes,

Across the wide arcade of twinkling skies

Reside the hidden dreams of those who died,

Who knew their tears had not been vainly cried.

Their story goes like many who have gone,

Yet, nameless, still resounds their clarion:

Like the winds that carry on the trumpet's call

Or some lone hand to catch us as we fall,

The smallest flicker must become our guide,

Our only guide through life's uncertain tide,

Like glimpsing the light of a nameless star

Who leads us to ‘n fro places afar.