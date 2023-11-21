Behind the Sparkling Light of Men's Eyes (Reading)
By David Gosselin
Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022
Behind the Sparkling Light
Behind the sparkling light in all men's eyes,
Across the wide arcade of twinkling skies
Reside the hidden dreams of those who died,
Who knew their tears had not been vainly cried.
Their story goes like many who have gone,
Yet, nameless, still resounds their clarion:
Like the winds that carry on the trumpet's call
Or some lone hand to catch us as we fall,
The smallest flicker must become our guide,
Our only guide through life's uncertain tide,
Like glimpsing the light of a nameless star
Who leads us to ‘n fro places afar.
