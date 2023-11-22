All poems featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021

How to Get On in Society

I

When nature blushes, in the Spring, because

the scent of blossom's at its sexiest then,

that's when I feel the least ashamed, and yet

the most ashamed at Nature's complex wrong

since blushing does become the human face

much more than make-up, say—or lies—or anger—

so Nature's face and childhood's face are one,

with innocence the universal theme

(Though I feel much less innocent than either).

So, on that far horizon, when the sea

just bites into those barren hills, and skylarks

leap high into the skies, like fountains of

pure song, I see a way out from my present

impasse … But not a place where I belong.

II

As Nature sometimes blushes, so she blanches

at other times, when black looks leave her bare

of everything—apart from innocence.

It is that innocence we celebrate

not only here but everywhere we prosper,

once we luxuriate in licensed lushness.

(Which isn't quite the same thing—is it, dear?—

as luscious licence! Like those 'gods' of Sodom

or like those fruits upon that golden bough

the Dead Sea brought forth in lust's aftermath).

Les Sylphides

From a Photograph

Flesh longed, at last, to be so impregnated

and so inseminated, like a flower

is pollinated by the breeze … (Or bees).

So, too, the heart called out for deeper comfort

and then man's soul called out for something more

after the body had been violated

and then the mind left easy on that score.

We are all flowers the sunlight cherishes,

our styles made sensitive to every stigma

along the towpath, and beneath the trees.

Beside the willows, and upon the shore,

we gasp for shade and animal fulfillment

in every way, on every outraged floor,

yet never shall we know such perfect ease.

All poems featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021 Click cover to order directly from Amazon

Cartography of Absences

portrait of a connoisseur

I

Flagrantly fragrant, my astonished rose,

in your astonished pose, beside that tree

—that apple tree - dressed in its wintry prose



before it blossoms into poetry …

At your express request, it seems, almost,

except it holds its apples out to me.