How to Get On in Society, Cartography of Absences, The Wolf Within & Les Sylphides
By John H.B. Martin
All poems featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021
How to Get On in Society
I
When nature blushes, in the Spring, because
the scent of blossom's at its sexiest then,
that's when I feel the least ashamed, and yet
the most ashamed at Nature's complex wrong
since blushing does become the human face
much more than make-up, say—or lies—or anger—
so Nature's face and childhood's face are one,
with innocence the universal theme
(Though I feel much less innocent than either).
So, on that far horizon, when the sea
just bites into those barren hills, and skylarks
leap high into the skies, like fountains of
pure song, I see a way out from my present
impasse … But not a place where I belong.
II
As Nature sometimes blushes, so she blanches
at other times, when black looks leave her bare
of everything—apart from innocence.
It is that innocence we celebrate
not only here but everywhere we prosper,
once we luxuriate in licensed lushness.
(Which isn't quite the same thing—is it, dear?—
as luscious licence! Like those 'gods' of Sodom
or like those fruits upon that golden bough
the Dead Sea brought forth in lust's aftermath).
Les Sylphides
From a Photograph
Flesh longed, at last, to be so impregnated
and so inseminated, like a flower
is pollinated by the breeze … (Or bees).
So, too, the heart called out for deeper comfort
and then man's soul called out for something more
after the body had been violated
and then the mind left easy on that score.
We are all flowers the sunlight cherishes,
our styles made sensitive to every stigma
along the towpath, and beneath the trees.
Beside the willows, and upon the shore,
we gasp for shade and animal fulfillment
in every way, on every outraged floor,
yet never shall we know such perfect ease.
All poems featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021
Cartography of Absences
portrait of a connoisseur
I
Flagrantly fragrant, my astonished rose,
in your astonished pose, beside that tree
—that apple tree - dressed in its wintry prose
before it blossoms into poetry …
At your express request, it seems, almost,
except it holds its apples out to me.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Chained Muse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.