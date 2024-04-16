I.

Joy resounded through the Trojan

Halls as the songs of lutes swelled;

Hymns were chanted by the drunken

Soon before the towers fell.

Weary heads now calmly rested,

Tears no longer plagued their eyes;

Peleus was soon expected

With his noble bride to rise.

II.

Troops with temples wreathed by laurel

Filled the sanctums of the gods;

All retiring, proudly marching

To the Thymbrian altar halls.

Streets were thriving with the madness

Of the dance-crazed bacchanal;

Yet forgotten in her sadness

Was but one unhappy soul.

III.

Everywhere Cassandra wandered

She was met with joy and cheer.

Still, she roamed Apollo’s orchards,

Haunted by her prescient fear.

She took refuge in the deepest

Acres of a sacred forest,

And flung in a raging tempest

Bindings of her priestly caste.