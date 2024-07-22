Communion

a nun takes the veil

The mist is frugal, and the forest green

and shady, where thin slats of sunlight weave

that sort of blind which leaves most eyes wide open.

Some sort of woodlark sings from high above

its “fruitless” song, which echoes even in

the depths of every shadow, like a bell

to summon every belle to ecstasy.

I too obey. And line up under one

abandoned pine, to take my cue from thyme

itself, whose scent envelops me in incense,

till each fresh tree seems like some monstrous feast.

They’re not! They’re only trees. (And even I

am only human.) - Please forgive me, lord,

for every crime I’ve mimed, but not committed.

Poetry

Romantic figures stalk the desolate streets

whose actual lives are scarcely that romantic.

How can they be? No life is that ideal!

(Reality must catch up at long last.)

Leave dreams to adolescents and their ilk:

romanticism is a bitter fruit

whose peel is more enticing than its pith

can ever prove, it’s such a devious poison.

Affect the classic pose. It’s not quite prose

perhaps… But it is poetry. Mere childhood's

adventurousness madly lies behind it

just like a dream wrapped in a sacrament…

While, in the foreground, all is calm and ordered

and discipline’s the flavor of the day.

John H.B. Martin is a poet who lives in London, England. He is a graduate of London University and Australia National University and has been writing for many decades. He has written four novels and is working on a fifth. His magnum opus is a six-volume epic poem. Most of his work is yet to be published.