Featured in Issue One of New Lyre Magazine
Nefertiti
By Daniel Leach
Ah, Nefertiti! I had no idea that you were
Right here, as I wandered the streets of Berlin,
And suddenly needing antiquity older than
Sophie Charlotte, I entered the darkness
Where you lie there smiling across the millennia.
And though I’ve seen many a beautiful woman,
The moment my eyes saw the radiant tone of
Your skin, like reflections of tropical sunsets,
I felt as if I had come home to the essence
Of all that I worship as beauty in Woman;
The delicate features, but strength from within,
Those intelligent eyes, full of mysteries hidden,
And sensuous lips, with a smile so alluring,
I dream for a moment they whisper close by me—
I kiss them and drift down that neck for a moment—
That neck! How it captures my soul so completely!
I love in a way that on earth is not possible.
Cruelest of all is that smile to remind me,
On stone that survives over thousands of years, yet
What love I have known never lived but a moment.
In sadness I turn to go back to the daylight,
But something still grips me, I turn to look back, oh
I cannot resist you, no matter how painful,
For better that pain than all possible pleasures.
I stand for a time as if I were suspended
Between our two worlds, feeling both of their gravities--
Mine, with its pain and its death and its passions,
And yours which is deathless and pure and serene.
Though I know I can never approach it in this life,
It waits somehow both from beyond and within,
So that I can return to the city and people
And pass through these hours with the smile of eternity.
As I walk slowly away, I see standing
A priest on whose face is a puzzled expression,
He’s turning around as if struggling against it,
For one last brief look at that beautiful vision.
Cornfields
By Daniel Leach
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Chained Muse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.