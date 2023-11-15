Featured in Issue One of New Lyre Magazine

Nefertiti

By Daniel Leach

Ah, Nefertiti! I had no idea that you were

Right here, as I wandered the streets of Berlin,

And suddenly needing antiquity older than

Sophie Charlotte, I entered the darkness

Where you lie there smiling across the millennia.

And though I’ve seen many a beautiful woman,

The moment my eyes saw the radiant tone of

Your skin, like reflections of tropical sunsets,

I felt as if I had come home to the essence

Of all that I worship as beauty in Woman;

The delicate features, but strength from within,

Those intelligent eyes, full of mysteries hidden,

And sensuous lips, with a smile so alluring,

I dream for a moment they whisper close by me—

I kiss them and drift down that neck for a moment—

That neck! How it captures my soul so completely!

I love in a way that on earth is not possible.

Cruelest of all is that smile to remind me,

On stone that survives over thousands of years, yet

What love I have known never lived but a moment.



In sadness I turn to go back to the daylight,

But something still grips me, I turn to look back, oh

I cannot resist you, no matter how painful,

For better that pain than all possible pleasures.

I stand for a time as if I were suspended

Between our two worlds, feeling both of their gravities--

Mine, with its pain and its death and its passions,

And yours which is deathless and pure and serene.

Though I know I can never approach it in this life,

It waits somehow both from beyond and within,

So that I can return to the city and people

And pass through these hours with the smile of eternity.



As I walk slowly away, I see standing

A priest on whose face is a puzzled expression,

He’s turning around as if struggling against it,

For one last brief look at that beautiful vision.

