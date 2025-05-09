Flora di Stabiae fresco

Featured in our forthcoming New Lyre - Spring/Summer 2025

I’ve seen the wild girls dancing in the trees

in February, just as memories

of sense begin to creep into the roots

of elms, and oaks, and in the snowdrop shoots

nodding their heads above the melting frost.

Have you seen them? The ones who count up lost

things of a year—the holly berries flung

into the rimy snow to rot among

wet autumn leaves; old antlers shed beside

a low creek bank where hungry foxes hide;

the scatterings of red-flecked feathers left

by doves. Those girls accepted autumn’s theft

of the maturing wood’s green gladness when

the year turned fallow, but they now begin

to cultivate their revels that will bring

the long-expectant wood its promised spring.

And have you seen their ivy-winding staves

tipped with a pinecone? Each girl laughs and waves

her staff to wake the trees. Their god delights

to see a place for spring’s exacting rites.

Have you seen them? The ones who testify

in ecstasy of spring why spring must die?

I’ve seen the robins stalk the soil for worms

as gurgling from the thawed creek reaffirms

an intuition stirring through the wood.

The early-rising elm has understood.

It puts out flowers and red samara seeds

till sleepily, the bee-roused oak concedes

the morning hour of the year has come.

And then the vernal god will soon succumb

to spring’s dissevering beauty. I wondered why

he should submit to die, until nearby

I heard the mad ones singing. “He will descend

into the earth to be consumed, to tend

each elm and oak and each round-whirring bee

with riven fragments of eternity,

and we will savagely sustain our trust

in death’s significance, as all things must.”

I hear that song now, hear their revelries—

do you hear them? The mad girls in the trees?

Sarah Ashbach is an MFA student with the University of St. Thomas and teaches at a classical Christian school in Oklahoma City. Her work has appeared in The New Lyre, Ekstasis, and The St. Austin Review, and she was the 2024 recipient of the Frost Farm Poetry Prize.

Watch our latest fireside chat with Sarah and company

Bonus content: The Renaissance uncensored