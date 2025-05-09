Featured in our forthcoming New Lyre - Spring/Summer 2025
I’ve seen the wild girls dancing in the trees
in February, just as memories
of sense begin to creep into the roots
of elms, and oaks, and in the snowdrop shoots
nodding their heads above the melting frost.
Have you seen them? The ones who count up lost
things of a year—the holly berries flung
into the rimy snow to rot among
wet autumn leaves; old antlers shed beside
a low creek bank where hungry foxes hide;
the scatterings of red-flecked feathers left
by doves. Those girls accepted autumn’s theft
of the maturing wood’s green gladness when
the year turned fallow, but they now begin
to cultivate their revels that will bring
the long-expectant wood its promised spring.
And have you seen their ivy-winding staves
tipped with a pinecone? Each girl laughs and waves
her staff to wake the trees. Their god delights
to see a place for spring’s exacting rites.
Have you seen them? The ones who testify
in ecstasy of spring why spring must die?
I’ve seen the robins stalk the soil for worms
as gurgling from the thawed creek reaffirms
an intuition stirring through the wood.
The early-rising elm has understood.
It puts out flowers and red samara seeds
till sleepily, the bee-roused oak concedes
the morning hour of the year has come.
And then the vernal god will soon succumb
to spring’s dissevering beauty. I wondered why
he should submit to die, until nearby
I heard the mad ones singing. “He will descend
into the earth to be consumed, to tend
each elm and oak and each round-whirring bee
with riven fragments of eternity,
and we will savagely sustain our trust
in death’s significance, as all things must.”
I hear that song now, hear their revelries—
do you hear them? The mad girls in the trees?
Sarah Ashbach is an MFA student with the University of St. Thomas and teaches at a classical Christian school in Oklahoma City. Her work has appeared in The New Lyre, Ekstasis, and The St. Austin Review, and she was the 2024 recipient of the Frost Farm Poetry Prize.
"ivy-winding" or "ivy-wound" was my only wonder. Chartreuse leaves always struck me most about spring. Thx for sharing.