The Chained Muse

The Chained Muse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Merrill's avatar
Tom Merrill
just now

"ivy-winding" or "ivy-wound" was my only wonder. Chartreuse leaves always struck me most about spring. Thx for sharing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture