A preview of the new 10,000 word dialogue, Daedalus, featured in the latest issue of our New Lyre Magazine (Fall 2024).

After many years of grieving the loss of his son, Daedalus sat on the edge of a cliff overlooking the Icarian Sea. He pondered his plight and wondered whether man would always have to fly too close to the sun. Was there any other way? Suddenly, with frail wings and dim complexion the shade of Icarus came drifting up from the sea and met his father on the edge of a cliff.

Icarus. Father, what brings you to the site of my fall after all these years?

Daedalus. I’ve come to do the same thing I do every day: wonder if man must always fly too close to the sun.

Icarus. We in the underworld often ponder the same question.

Daedalus. And has anyone down there come up with an answer?

Icarus. I suspect some have, but they seem unwilling to share their thoughts, given their wisdom came too late.

Daedalus. Indeed, their wisdom is now a curse.

Icarus. Curse for what?

Daedalus. For being too clever.

Icarus. And why should our cleverness be a curse?

Daedalus. Because the gods know that the clever have an uncanny way of getting themselves into trouble.

Icarus. The clever man’s wisdom becomes a curse, doesn’t it?

Daedalus. So it appears, my son.

Icarus. Have we been cursed with the same fate, father?

Daedalus. So it seems.

Icarus. Except mine is eternal.

Daedalus. And what makes you think mine isn’t?

Icarus. Well, you’re still living, still tightly wound in your mortal body; I am nothing but a shade of what I was.

Daedalus. This mortal coil is now a mortal curse, my son.

Icarus. Why is that?

Daedalus. Because I must live knowing that I lost what I held most dear; and now we are both cursed with contemplating your fall.

Icarus. But father, it feels as though all mortals are plagued by the same eternal question.

Daedalus. You mean whether man must always fly too close to the sun?

Icarus. Yes.

Daedalus. One can only hope fathers and sons of the future will think differently—

Icarus. I’m sorry for flying too close to the sun, father.

Daedalus. And I’m sorry for giving you wings.

Icarus: But what conclusion should we come to after all these years? Must we always fly too close to the sun?

Daedalus. I can’t be sure, Icarus. But it seems that most men only ponder the question when it’s too late.

Icarus. But haven’t many men flown too close to the sun before?

Daedalus. Indeed, many men have.

Icarus. And yet few have learned from their fall?

Daedalus. It seems they only learned when it was too late.

Icarus. And why do you think that is?

Daedalus. Perhaps it’s because the gods often disguise their most precious gifts in suffering.

Read the complete dialogue and download the latest issues below.

