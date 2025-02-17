There outside the village

Stands a hurdy-gurdy player.

He plays as best he can

With trembling fingers.

Barefoot on the ice,

He tosses back and forth.

Meanwhile, his little tray

Remains forever empty.

No one wants to listen,

No one looks at him.

Angry dogs growl around

The aging, old man.

But he pays no mind

And continues on,

Playing his hurdy-gurdy

And never stopping.

Strange old man,

Shall I go with you?

Won’t you turn your hurdy-gurdy

to my songs now?

Translation © David B. Gosselin