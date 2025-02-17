There outside the village
Stands a hurdy-gurdy player.
He plays as best he can
With trembling fingers.
Barefoot on the ice,
He tosses back and forth.
Meanwhile, his little tray
Remains forever empty.
No one wants to listen,
No one looks at him.
Angry dogs growl around
The aging, old man.
But he pays no mind
And continues on,
Playing his hurdy-gurdy
And never stopping.
Strange old man,
Shall I go with you?
Won’t you turn your hurdy-gurdy
to my songs now?
Translation © David B. Gosselin
German text from Wilhelm Müller
Music by Franz Schubert
This musical recording imparts a mood corresponding to the lyrics, sad, with no note in it of hope, and it touched me. The singer imbues the lyrics with the same dark sense they impart, and delivers them repetitively in a vocal key like that often accompanying an irreversible mood of defeat. The words the monotony of misery come to mind. No variation in vocal key is heard when spirit is crushed.
I like the poem, its stark simplicity and clarity, and that it brings so clearly into view the misery it depicts. The poem is refreshingly natural-sounding in its expression. It proves that free verse has no less claim on the title of poetry than the patterned kind, is just as capable of reaching the heart and head, and of being admired. I suspect Blake would've liked the poem, despite its free and artless expression.