Is it quite fair to say dirt’s only brown?

Are there not other colors there? — Look down.

That brown is multifaceted and could

Be broken down to charcoal, chocolate, wood;

And as my shovel breaks the earth apart

I see within it all the stuff of art,

Find flecks of yellow, red, and green and grey,

The painter’s palette and the sculptor’s clay.

Look closer still and see there all you can —

No less than all the stuff to make a man

Awaiting but creative hands to form

And Heaven’s breath to animate and warm.

D. N. Keane (PhD St And) is a lecturer in the Department of English at Georgia Southern University. His poetry has appeared in Snakeskin, Lighten Up, & Better Than Starbucks, among other venues. More of his work is available at drewkeane.com.