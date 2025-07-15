Dear readers,

We’re excited to share the first of many documentaries we have in the works for the year of 2025.

The first instalment of our series, “Reclaiming the Mysteries,” delves into the hidden world of mystery cults, their role in shaping world history, the origins of the Ancient Egyptian "Mysteries," and the corruption of sacred knowledge across the ages.

In order to gain insight into the history of Western spiritual traditions and the role of mystery cults, we turn to a poem and historical lecture by none other than Friedrich Schiller, a master of universal history and the classical poetic tradition.

Schiller’s complete lecture on The Mission of Moses and the origin of the Egyptian mysteries can be accessed in the latest issue of New Lyre Magazine.

Stay tuned for the next instalments, “The Secrets of the Renaissance,” “The Power of Beethoven,” and “The Murder of Edgar Allan Poe.”