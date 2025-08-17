The Chained Muse

The Chained Muse

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Documentary: The Devil at Woodstock - Part II

Our new full-length documentary has arrived!
David Gosselin's avatar
David Gosselin
Aug 17, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

We are very proud to premier our first full-length documentary.

Our first art doc delves into the hidden history and origins of the counter-culture. It revisits some of the ground-breaking work by author David McGowan and his Weird Scenes Inside the Canyon, along with the visionary novels that shaped the ideas of the counter-culture, including Aldous Huxley’s Island and Robert Heinlein’s Stranger in a Strange Land.

The full production is now available for all our paid subscribers, with a public release to follow at some point in the future.

We’re thankful for the support and look forward to our new monthly schedule of timeless productions.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Chained Muse to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 David Gosselin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture