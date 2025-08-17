Documentary: The Devil at Woodstock - Part II

We are very proud to premier our first full-length documentary.

Our first art doc delves into the hidden history and origins of the counter-culture. It revisits some of the ground-breaking work by author David McGowan and his Weird Scenes Inside the Canyon, along with the visionary novels that shaped the ideas of the counter-culture, including Aldous Huxley’s Island and Robert Heinlein’s Stranger in a Strange Land.

The full production is now available for all our paid subscribers, with a public release to follow at some point in the future.

We’re thankful for the support and look forward to our new monthly schedule of timeless productions.