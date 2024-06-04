Originally published on Matt Ehret’s Substack

[Note to readers: The following 13 part series serves as a sister piece to the ongoing Occult Tesla series. While it is not necessary to read the Occult Tesla series to appreciate the following serial, it will definitely enrich the experience… especially as we begin to approach the role of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, Jack the Ripper and the deeper story behind the ritual murder of Mary Rogers.]

Solving a 170 Year Murder Mystery

On October 3, 1849, Edgar Allan Poe was found incoherent, wearing someone else’s clothing, and most likely poisoned in Baltimore.

Within hours, he was admitted to a hospital, put under isolation in a hospice run by the Knights of St. John of Jerusalem, permitted no visitors for several days, and by October 7, the great poet was dead.

On October 8, 1849, Poe’s nemesis Rufus Griswold wrote a toxic national eulogy: