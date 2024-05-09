Dark Current: for Terry, Who Died on May 9, 2023
Nuestras vidas son los ríos
que van a dar en la mar
que es la muerte...
I
Today the first crepe myrtle burns to white
On slender stems and languid, drooping sprays.
The sun's exsanguinating shower of light
Drains the soft, purple blooms. And as the days
Slide by, in their bright river of clear rays,
Rolling down to the wide, receptive sea --
The sea of death which harbors fierce ospreys
That snatch our terminal mortality --
We are swallowed in that mystery
Of ineluctable extinction, death
Which rides dark rhythms of eternity
And swallows life's last rattling burst of breath.
II
Malae Tenebrae Orci: Wicked Shades of Death
Now I lay me down to sleep --
Soon I too will enter Hell's keep..
Five days ago, as the Sky cried,
Word came to me: Terry had died.
Here, in the mountains, it was cold
And damp, and I was feeling old.
I was two years older than her,
Yet only I heard mid-Spring stir
Through pale cloth of stifled pain
And solitary drops of rain,
For she lay elsewhere, on her bed,
One moment alive, and the next dead.
The earth moved on through shower and breeze.
Soon the day of obsequies
Had come and passed, and through the night
She vanished in the horned moon's light.
III
Time's Completion: for T.D.
The days are passing quickly, nights
Are populated with slow flights
Of disjointed images,
And fossils of time's dried up seas.
Two weeks ago you were soft flesh,
And in the early morning fresh
Buds of sweet-scented, blooming May
Opened and closed with the gasping day.
As your body broke with the strain,
And shortening time yielded to pain,
Your heart and lungs began to fail,
And soon you met your solemn bale.
IV
First Flowers Fading
Dark hyacinths quiver and fade,
And with them, in the mist
That follows dawn, aphids parade
On the pink rose's breast.
This was your last sweet blossomed May,
When violets blew a kiss,
When dimness cloaked you as you lay,
And death sealed your dry lips.
----------------------
Epigraph: Jorge Manrique, Coplas por La Muerte de su Padre. Our lives are the rivers which flow into the sea which is death.
Bob Zisk is retired and lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico with his wife, Chamchun. His academic training was in Classical and Medieval Langauges and Literature, and Philosophy. He was Director of Technical Services for NYC's Division of Homeless Housing Development and sat on the agency's Design Review Committee. He has written grants for community based housing organizations, and has taught planning and zoning issues, building stabilization, and construction contract management. He has also taught World Religions and Classical Languages and Literature. He has been published in Lucid Rhythms, Quarterly Journal of Undiscovered Poets, Better than Starbucks, Asses of Parnassus, Vates, Snakeskin, The Hypertexts, and The Lyric.
