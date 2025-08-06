My love’s funeral was on a sad day,

I went alone, he never came my way.

No undertakers, no black hearse to see,

Only my love, my dying dreams, and me.

No mourning Egyptian women were there,

Beating their breasts and ripping out their hair,

No pastor, no flowers, no soothing words,

Only the murmuring of the wild birds.

Tears blinded my eyes, as I dug a pit,

Abyssal, beneath Persephone’s feet,

Cerberus stands sentinel at the gate,

Fearing my love is bound to a cruel fate.

I gently placed my true love in the ground,

Still spirited, still pulsing, still profound,

Then, I forced the tallest mountain above,

As his headstone: “Here lies my True Love.”

Returning home, the winds fell hushed to hear,

The memories of him, trembling yet clear.

His eyes were soaked in ocean’s azure hue,

My love, a silver wave dancing through.

Now in my garden, I grow a yew tree,

And a weeping willow; she’s quite like me.

Dew drops glisten on her long, verdant hair,

Comforting the yew tree’s darkest despair.

The willow weeps forever as I do,

The yew tree holds her tightly and sighs too,

He spreads his arms inviting birds to come,

And bring spring closer with their merry hum.

Their roots drink kindly from the summer rain,

While leaves desire to feel the sun again,

Their branches mingle gently in the breeze,

Then fiercely, when the storm upsets the seas.

As evening falls and darkness softly seeps,

And the waning moon behind a cloud peeps,

She wipes her pearly tears with a sigh

Before she moves alone across the sky,

And tells me he is not thinking of me,

Yet in his dreams, I wander wild and free,

Unseen I linger, haunting his torn mind,

A ghostly presence he will never find.

© 2025 Angela Segredaki

Angela Segredaki is a Greek poet who lives in the Netherlands. She has been writing poetry since she was 12 but began writing in English after the pandemic. She firmly believes that poetry has the power to unite people worldwide. Currently studying Creative Writing at Oxford University, she plans to graduate in the summer of 2025.