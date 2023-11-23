Eurydice (Reading)
By John H.B. Martin
Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023
Eurydice
That was the Sistine Chapel, wedged between
our complex life and all that slept beneath
your kisses, and my curses, as we danced
love's simple dance beneath the midday moon.
Which might as well have been the midnight sun
the way you looked at me… (And I looked back!)
You could have walked along that look - (…
