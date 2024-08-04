In this excerpt from Shelley’s lyrical drama, Prometheus Unbound—itself an original reworking of Aeschylus’ now lost Prometheus Unbound—we find the nineteenth-century poet creatively reimagining the Platonic ideal and Promethean theme of man’s emergence from the darkness of the cave into the light of Truth. As man enters a realm in which Form and Ideas can be directly contemplated, he will be visited by “lovely apparitions,—dim at first,” whose discovery makes possible things previously neither thought nor imagined, but which a direct relationship with these primal Forms and Ideas (rather than their shadows) makes possible.

The purpose of true Beauty, therefore, is to invite us into such a higher domain of dialogue and contemplation, where we are no longer simply slaves or hostages to our immediate perception of the world and its ever-changing ways. Rather, we become truly creative, no longer simply reliant on things as they are, but fully and consciously developing and using our divine gifts as they were intended, that is, sharing and spreading its sacred fire wherever we go—just as Prometheus and Plato intended.

When we do so, as Shelley writes:

“Such virtue has the cave and place around,” says the poet. Shelley is describing a place where pure Beauty is contemplated, and the fruits of such contemplation are allowed to fully ripen and be fully cultivated for the greater good of the human species—just as Prometheus and Plato described in their poetry.

Asia, thou light of life, Shadow of beauty unbeheld; and ye, Fair sister nymphs, who made long years of pain Sweet to remember, through your love and care; Henceforth we will not part. There is a cave, All overgrown with trailing odorous plants, Which curtain out the day with leaves and flowers, And paved with vein'd emerald; and a fountain Leaps in the midst with an awakening sound. From its curved roof the mountain's frozen tears, Like snow, or silver, or long diamond spires, Hang downward, raining forth a doubtful light; And there is heard the ever-moving air Whispering without from tree to tree, and birds, And bees; and all around are mossy seats, And the rough walls are clothed with long soft grass; A simple dwelling, which shall be our own; Where we will sit and talk of time and change, As the world ebbs and flows, ourselves unchanged. What can hide man from mutability? And if ye sigh, then I will smile; and thou, Ione, shalt chant fragments of sea-music, Until I weep, when ye shall smile away The tears she brought, which yet were sweet to shed. We will entangle buds and flowers and beams Which twinkle on the fountain's brim, and make Strange combinations out of common things, Like human babes in their brief innocence; And we will search, with looks and words of love, For hidden thoughts, each lovelier than the last, Our unexhausted spirits; and, like lutes Touched by the skill of the enamoured wind, Weave harmonies divine, yet ever new, From difference sweet where discord cannot be; And hither come, sped on the charm'd winds, Which meet from all the points of heaven--as bees From every flower aerial Enna feeds At their known island-homes in Himera-- The echoes of the human world, which tell Of the low voice of love, almost unheard, And dove-eyed pity's murmured pain, and music, Itself the echo of the heart, and all That tempers or improves man's life, now free; And lovely apparitions,--dim at first, Then radiant, as the mind arising bright From the embrace of beauty (whence the forms Of which these are the phantoms) casts on them The gathered rays which are reality-- Shall visit us the progeny immortal Of Painting, Sculpture, and rapt Poesy, And arts, though unimagined, yet to be; The wandering voices and the shadows these Of all that man becomes, the mediators Of that best worship, love, by him and us Given and returned; swift shapes and sounds, which grow More fair and soft as man grows wise and kind, And, veil by veil, evil and error fall. Such virtue has the cave and place around. — Prometheus Unbound - Act III

