Fireside Chat (07/21/2025): From Dinosaur Media to Jacob's Ladder
A discussion with poets Jesse Keith Butler, Stewart Burke and Adam Sedia
We’re joined for another round table discussion with some of the great living voices in the poetry world. From dinosaur media to Jacob’s ladder, we have a wide-ranging dialogue and share some work from the latest issue of New Lyre.
