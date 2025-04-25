In this latest fireside chat, poets/critics Elijah Blumov and Zina Gomez join us to discuss the rise of a New Sublime, the proliferation of poetry outside the academy, and the role of narrative in shaping a new cultural landscape. After the first half of our discussion, the poets break into song, sharing timeless works by both past and living poetry, including A.E. Stallings, E.A. Robinson and Jared Carter.

Stayed tuned for our forthcoming New Lyre - Spring 2025 issue