Fireside Chat with A.M. Juster, Sarah Ashbach and Michael Shindler - NLP #42 (06/05/25)
A poetry patrician and two up-and-coming poets join us for another fireside chat
Award-winning poets A.M. Juster and Sarah Ashbach, and DC politker/man of letters Michael Shindler join us to discuss the promises of art in our contemporary age and how the mystery of poetry can slay today’s techno demons. We also discuss the life and work of a supreme Renaissance humanist, Francesco Petrarch, and the translator’s role in mediating the magic of the past.
Follow A.M. Juster and Michael Shindler on Twitter: @amjuster & @MichaelShindler
