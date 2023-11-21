Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023



Radiance

A half-life passes, others come and go,

But no clairvoyant eyes can find the day

When what we’ve shared will finally ebb away.

Our palette lacks the muted indigo,

A shade to quench the incandescent glow—

Our cataclysm’s radiant decay—

And time provides no twilight to allay

The swelter as the burnished memories flow.

Our sin was unoriginal, and yet

There was a bonding no one could explain,

A synthesis of sorrow and a sweet

Combustion only passion could beget,

And if I could embrace it once again

I’d stop my clocks and call the world complete.

Mar de Hoces

Stupendous jade-hued volumes of the sea

That palpitate and crest on such a scale

To make the sailor's resolution quail

And falter; this typhoon is home to me.

The fluctuating surface, and the free

Commotion of the winds, may they avail

The albatross' wings with which I sail

Above the watery tumult heedlessly.

So, shall we guess which destiny I bring,

What consequence my feathered limbs bestow?

If luck exists, do I bear good or ill?

Shall I embrace you with extended wing,

Or hang about your neck and offer woe?

The triple fates who might reply are still.

Looking Down