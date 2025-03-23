In this episode of the New Lyre Podcast, we speak with Washington, DC-based poet Michael Shindler. From Gabriele D’Annunzio and the poetry of pre-Fascist Italy to translating the inexplicable mysteries and beauty of existence, Michael shows us why he represents a new generation of poets and independent thinkers, reminding us to Fret Not!

Michael Shindler is a writer living in Washington, DC. His work has been published in outlets including The American Spectator, The American Conservative, Church Life, University Bookman, North American Anglican and New English Review. His first book, Fret Not, a short collection of poetry, was published by Finishing Line Press in late 2024. Follow him on Twitter: @MichaelShindler.

Essay: Bringing D'Annunzio to Dinner

Order Fret Not directly from Publisher Press or Amazon.

Silent film with screenplay by Gabriele D’Annunzio

