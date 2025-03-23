Fret Not with Michael Shindler - NLP # 39 (21/03/25)
Translating life's inexplicable realities through art
In this episode of the New Lyre Podcast, we speak with Washington, DC-based poet Michael Shindler. From Gabriele D’Annunzio and the poetry of pre-Fascist Italy to translating the inexplicable mysteries and beauty of existence, Michael shows us why he represents a new generation of poets and independent thinkers, reminding us to Fret Not!
The Chained Muse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber to our journal.
Michael Shindler is a writer living in Washington, DC. His work has been published in outlets including The American Spectator, The American Conservative, Church Life, University Bookman, North American Anglican and New English Review. His first book, Fret Not, a short collection of poetry, was published by Finishing Line Press in late 2024. Follow him on Twitter: @MichaelShindler.
Essay: Bringing D'Annunzio to Dinner
Silent film with screenplay by Gabriele D’Annunzio