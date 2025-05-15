How brightly nature

Shines in the spring!

Behold the bright sun!

Hear the fields sing!

The fragrant buds burst

From every frond!

A thousand hedges

Resound with song!

And joy and wonder

Swells in each breast.

Sweet Earth! Golden Sun!

I’ll never rest!

The loveliest loves!

Soft and golden,

Like morning cloudlets

On a mountain.

You renew each field

With veils of mist.

Your morning dew drops

Leave each field blessed.

Oh how I cherish

You, sweetest maid!

In your eyes burns love

That never fades.

As the spry skylark

loves wind and song

And morning flowers

The vernal balm,

So do I love you

With all my heart!

The one who inspires

Youth, joy and art—

A mood for new songs,

Dancing boldly.

Remain as happy

As you love me!

Translation © David B. Gosselin

Original

Wie herrlich leuchtet

Mir die Natur!

Wie glänzt die Sonne!

Wie lacht die Flur!

Es dringen Blüten

Aus jedem Zweig

Und tausend Stimmen

Aus dem Gesträuch,

Und Freud und Wonne

Aus jeder Brust.

O Erd, o Sonne!

O Glück, o Lust!

O Lieb, o Liebe!

So golden schön,

Wie Morgenwolken

Auf jenen Höhn!

Du segnest herrlich

Das frische Feld,

Im Blütendampfe

Die volle Welt.

O Mädchen, Mädchen,

Wie lieb ich dich!

Wie blickt dein Auge!

Wie liebst du mich!

So liebt die Lerche

Gesang und Luft,

Und Morgenblumen

Den Himmelsduft,

Wie ich dich liebe

Mit warmen Blut,

Die du mir Jugend

Und Freud und Mut

Zu neuen Liedern

Und Tänzen gibst.

Sei ewig glücklich,

Wie du mich liebst!