Goethe's "Mailied" (May Song)
Translation
How brightly nature
Shines in the spring!
Behold the bright sun!
Hear the fields sing!
The fragrant buds burst
From every frond!
A thousand hedges
Resound with song!
And joy and wonder
Swells in each breast.
Sweet Earth! Golden Sun!
I’ll never rest!
The loveliest loves!
Soft and golden,
Like morning cloudlets
On a mountain.
You renew each field
With veils of mist.
Your morning dew drops
Leave each field blessed.
Oh how I cherish
You, sweetest maid!
In your eyes burns love
That never fades.
As the spry skylark
loves wind and song
And morning flowers
The vernal balm,
So do I love you
With all my heart!
The one who inspires
Youth, joy and art—
A mood for new songs,
Dancing boldly.
Remain as happy
As you love me!
Translation © David B. Gosselin
Original
Wie herrlich leuchtet
Mir die Natur!
Wie glänzt die Sonne!
Wie lacht die Flur!
Es dringen Blüten
Aus jedem Zweig
Und tausend Stimmen
Aus dem Gesträuch,
Und Freud und Wonne
Aus jeder Brust.
O Erd, o Sonne!
O Glück, o Lust!
O Lieb, o Liebe!
So golden schön,
Wie Morgenwolken
Auf jenen Höhn!
Du segnest herrlich
Das frische Feld,
Im Blütendampfe
Die volle Welt.
O Mädchen, Mädchen,
Wie lieb ich dich!
Wie blickt dein Auge!
Wie liebst du mich!
So liebt die Lerche
Gesang und Luft,
Und Morgenblumen
Den Himmelsduft,
Wie ich dich liebe
Mit warmen Blut,
Die du mir Jugend
Und Freud und Mut
Zu neuen Liedern
Und Tänzen gibst.
Sei ewig glücklich,
Wie du mich liebst!