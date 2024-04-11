Hector taking leave of Andromache: the Fright of Astyanax (1766) by Benjamin West

Andromache

Hector, are you now forever leaving

Me to venture where Achilles, weeping,

Piles dire hecatombs for Patroclus?

Who will teach your dear child how to hurl pikes,

Or to honor gods amid Troy’s great fights,

When you’re swallowed by shady Orcus?

Hector

Please, hold back your tears, Andromache dearest;

Battlefields now call out with fiery shrieks—

To prevent the spill of Pergamus’ blood.

Braving all for the gods of our homeland

And to save fair Ilium’s heroic band,

Gladly will I enter the Stygian flood.