Andromache
Hector, are you now forever leaving
Me to venture where Achilles, weeping,
Piles dire hecatombs for Patroclus?
Who will teach your dear child how to hurl pikes,
Or to honor gods amid Troy’s great fights,
When you’re swallowed by shady Orcus?
Hector
Please, hold back your tears, Andromache dearest;
Battlefields now call out with fiery shrieks—
To prevent the spill of Pergamus’ blood.
Braving all for the gods of our homeland
And to save fair Ilium’s heroic band,
Gladly will I enter the Stygian flood.
