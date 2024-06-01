I sit here lonely on a hill
Where skies are clear and blue;
The sunset casts a glowing veil
Over the deep and tranquil dale—
I used to love this view.
I walked with my beloved there,
She was so close, so near.
I saw within the mountain streams,
In sky and cloud, like passing dreams,
Her face so crystal clear.
And see, how spring already shines
From each young bud and bloom—
Though each is not the same to me.
The branch she plucked so gracefully
Would be the one I’d choose.
