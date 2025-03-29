Absolve yourselves, believe them saved,

Whom hungrily you brought to fare

As chance decrees, and leave to them

The fortune to which you rose heir.

Now theirs shall be the kingdom too,

This one and that, and all they hold,

All marvels present, and as well

Fresh wonders when the flesh turns cold.



All you who by blind pulse renew

The primal blessing cast in heat,

And to a season's course entrust

Frail issue weather can defeat,

Who from flung seed grew anxious too—

Deny earth feeds on them and you.