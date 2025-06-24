Article voiceover
Featured in New Lyre Spring-Summer 2025
Investing in securities
involves the risk of loss.
Likewise, the risk of loss
invites investing in securities—
a fistful of sand.
On Thursday, Jesus
ate with his friends and promised
to love them to Life. Sending
Judas away was the trip wire.
That night he pled with His Father
to let it go down a different way.
His disciples imagined
a paramilitary uprising
—like January 6th—
to install their King,
but Jesus healed the servant’s ear
that Peter sliced, thinking
The Kingdom was his to defend.
Maybe that’s our trouble.
Friday they learned: Nothing
survives crucifixion
but some nonsense about
the third day.
It’s Good Friday. The stock market
is closed, but Futures
are still trading.