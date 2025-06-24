Featured in New Lyre Spring-Summer 2025

Investing in securities

involves the risk of loss.

Likewise, the risk of loss

invites investing in securities—

a fistful of sand.

On Thursday, Jesus

ate with his friends and promised

to love them to Life. Sending

Judas away was the trip wire.

That night he pled with His Father

to let it go down a different way.

His disciples imagined

a paramilitary uprising

—like January 6th—

to install their King,

but Jesus healed the servant’s ear

that Peter sliced, thinking

The Kingdom was his to defend.

Maybe that’s our trouble.

Friday they learned: Nothing

survives crucifixion

but some nonsense about

the third day.

It’s Good Friday. The stock market

is closed, but Futures

are still trading.

