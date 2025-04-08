Literary Fiefdoms & Poetic Futures with Steve Knepper and Johnny Payne
Poetry Fireside Chat with Editors Steve Knepper and Johnny Payne
Beginning with a series of formal introductions and cursory ruminations, our latest fireside chat wades into increasingly contentious waters as we survey the terrain of twenty-first century aesthetics. From sagacious epic and playful lyricism to the plodding, self-referential oblivion of late institutional poetry, our discussion surveys the world of modern literary fiefdoms. Finally, the discussion breaks into song, featuring Ancient Egyptian harper songs, modern English Tang Dynasty-inspired poetry, a free verse to-do list and new classic villanelle.
Join us for a truly timeless conversation where Kairos and Chronos, time and timelessness, collide.
If you’d like to see more content and support The Chained Muse, please take out a premium subscription (just $5 per month).
Discover our guests’ work, platforms and recommendations
Johnny Payne’s latest reviews
Steve Knepper’s New Verse Review
Elijah Perseus Blumov's "The Monumentalist Manifesto" in New Verse Review
Elijah Perseus Blumov's podcast and Substack Versecraft
Amit Majmudar's The Great Game: Essays on Poetics
T.S. Eliot's "Tradition and the Individual Talent" via Poetry Foundation
Katie Hartsock and Matthew Buckley Smith's "Revision and the Individual Talent" via Sleerickets
Katie Hartsock's "Tussive" in New Verse Review