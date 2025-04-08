Beginning with a series of formal introductions and cursory ruminations, our latest fireside chat wades into increasingly contentious waters as we survey the terrain of twenty-first century aesthetics. From sagacious epic and playful lyricism to the plodding, self-referential oblivion of late institutional poetry, our discussion surveys the world of modern literary fiefdoms. Finally, the discussion breaks into song, featuring Ancient Egyptian harper songs, modern English Tang Dynasty-inspired poetry, a free verse to-do list and new classic villanelle.

Join us for a truly timeless conversation where Kairos and Chronos, time and timelessness, collide.

Discover our guests’ work, platforms and recommendations

Johnny Payne’s latest reviews

Steve Knepper’s New Verse Review

Elijah Perseus Blumov's "The Monumentalist Manifesto" in New Verse Review

Elijah Perseus Blumov's podcast and Substack Versecraft

Amit Majmudar's The Great Game: Essays on Poetics

T.S. Eliot's "Tradition and the Individual Talent" via Poetry Foundation

Katie Hartsock and Matthew Buckley Smith's "Revision and the Individual Talent" via Sleerickets

Katie Hartsock's "Tussive" in New Verse Review