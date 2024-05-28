Prelude to Lohengrin (2nd Plate) - Henri Fantin-Latour

Watch closely, you’ll glimpse him:

—nights, lodged in a two-star

downtown German hotel,

a black silhouette by a third-

floor window, hushed eavesdropper

as drunks, haggling prostitutes

bark phrases of shattered glass

—hungry, holed at the local

Burger King, scoping faces, tasting

a sameness that’s not quite right

—mornings, a not-quite-moth

anonymous dress-green figure

backed to a wall, he waits to catch

Strassenbahn shuttle to drab-olive

military necessities, barracks,

commissary, PX, fence-barbed

mimicries of longed-for homes.

—So for ten days. The tenth,

drifting nowhere, he spots a flyer

reciting May’s upcoming theater,

reads, “Sonntag: Lohengrin,

Romantisches Oper…” Not once,

except in his mind, has he seen

an opera.

The theater, like mind,

holds crosshatching voices, a stage

a mauve curtain’s ripples hide.

The gowned, spangled, elderly Duchess

he sits by, an ornate relic of

outdated assumptions, wears a smile

for everyone, language even he

converses in. Soon, the sprinkly

patter, his program’s white pages,

lamps overhead, dim. Faces turn

instinctively to the orchestra’s calm gold.

Applause. The Prelude.

Cool, boreal-

blue strings—a cloudless A-major—

waft the unattainable Grail’s

devolving, enveloping grace

where he sits. As the floodlit knight

walks into the chiaroscuro of

tragedy, sings farewell and greeting

to the magical swan that strands him

in the world, as a bride weds

an unaskable question, with Kaiser

and soldiery, dovelike nuns, he, too,

senses a recognition, poignant

as in his dreams of returning

home, in the mind-dark theater,

in a country where nothing relates

to the mind he brings…

…No, wait.

Sidelong (he doesn’t turn) he glimpses

the Duchess, furtively, dabbing tears

under her spectacles. Then, as quickly,

she adjusts her shawl, straightens,

recovers poise. To flaring brasses,

as jubilant choruses bless

the wedded pair, she looks ahead.

They both do. Seconds, no more,

of a moment they shared, forever

incommunicable, yet shared over

an unbridgeable gulf, bridging it,

bear him ashore.

As wedding march

turns dirge, curtain and orchestra

close on the departing miracle,

he feels himself, finally, a part.

The oneness of what’s imagined

comes true, disclosing kinships

in a country where nothing’s akin

to the ties he left, realization

he carries to his hotel, intact

in next day’s streetcar’s confluent

faces—expressions doused,

ablaze, jaded, earthy, airborne,

like anywhere’s—one humanity

bearing daily a distressed ideal

to its accustomed homes.

Carey Jobe is a retired attorney and judge who has published poetry over a 45-year span. His work has recently appeared in The Orchards Poetry Journal, The Lyric, The Road Not Taken, Sparks of Calliope, and The Society of Classical Poets. He has authored a volume of poetry, By River or Gravel Road, and is currently working on a second collection. He lives and writes in the lush landscape south of Tallahassee, Florida.

