Featured in New Lyre Spring-Summer 2025

Mountain Walk

I walk alone, but with you by my side.

The mountain is a stage,

and the moon’s spotlight shines on us both.

I reach out to touch you, but you are not there.

My hand searches for yours;

there is only an empty space beside me.

There is no you, you can no longer exist.

But you continue to walk by my side.

Though the frailty of my mind cannot dismiss you.

What magic does the moon god play?

Does moonlight have its cruel intention?

Or perhaps its shadows are misunderstood?

And when the cloud's curtains are drawn,

suddenly, you are gone.

You are walking a different path to me.

The grey black sky has no memory to recall;

a random scatter of stars is meaningless.

I walk on, trusting the mountain with my thoughts.

What happens to this dream when I am gone?

The moon will have a hollow light;

the mountain shall be buried in a dark sky.

But if the moon’s spotlight returns,

may it shine on us both?

I walk on, under the spell of a moon bright night.

I walk alone, but with you by my side.

Our sky is now solid and unbreakable. I walk alone,

carrying with me our brief moment of light.

Winter Garden

You were still there

in your absence.

The moon

stripped of distance,

planted in the ice

of a frozen pond.

You touched me

with your shadow.

I knew the mist

of your words,

the vapour trail

of laughter.

My breath

is now speechless,

I say only with my heart.

The metaphor of your moon

tingles on my skin,

yet the cold escapes me.

Clothed in a summer garden,

wearing your dreams.

Have our magazine delivered using Amazon

Click cover to order from Amazon

Access New Lyre Online

New Lyre - Spring-Summer 2025 (Issue 7) David Gosselin · Jun 2 We’re happy to announce the release of our New Lyre - Spring/Summer 2025 issue! This marks the seventh issue, and it should keep readers busy for a good part of the summer. As always, the entire New Lyre vault can be accessed here. Read full story

Watch Recapturing the Mysteries

Discover more of Rowland’s work