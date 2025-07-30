Mountain Walk & Winter Garden
By Rowland Hughes
Featured in New Lyre Spring-Summer 2025
Mountain Walk
I walk alone, but with you by my side.
The mountain is a stage,
and the moon’s spotlight shines on us both.
I reach out to touch you, but you are not there.
My hand searches for yours;
there is only an empty space beside me.
There is no you, you can no longer exist.
But you continue to walk by my side.
Though the frailty of my mind cannot dismiss you.
What magic does the moon god play?
Does moonlight have its cruel intention?
Or perhaps its shadows are misunderstood?
And when the cloud's curtains are drawn,
suddenly, you are gone.
You are walking a different path to me.
The grey black sky has no memory to recall;
a random scatter of stars is meaningless.
I walk on, trusting the mountain with my thoughts.
What happens to this dream when I am gone?
The moon will have a hollow light;
the mountain shall be buried in a dark sky.
But if the moon’s spotlight returns,
may it shine on us both?
I walk on, under the spell of a moon bright night.
I walk alone, but with you by my side.
Our sky is now solid and unbreakable. I walk alone,
carrying with me our brief moment of light.
Winter Garden
You were still there
in your absence.
The moon
stripped of distance,
planted in the ice
of a frozen pond.
You touched me
with your shadow.
I knew the mist
of your words,
the vapour trail
of laughter.
My breath
is now speechless,
I say only with my heart.
The metaphor of your moon
tingles on my skin,
yet the cold escapes me.
Clothed in a summer garden,
wearing your dreams.
The Chained Muse is a reader-supported publication. If you would like to support our work and see more timeless content, please take out a premium subscription.