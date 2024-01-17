Click on the covers to order hard copies or instantly download the PDFs below

Contents Spring 2023

In this Renaissance-themed issue, we offer an extensive journey across the classical Italian world of Dante, Petrarch and Guido Cavalcanti, along with a fiery flurry of new modern classical poems composed in a wide ranges of styles in themes. Among our rich assortment of Italian translations are the mystical sonnets of a young Dante Alighieri possessed by the mysterious “Amore”, as well as his later spiritually mature and deeply edifying “canzoni” (songs), along with a host timeless Petrarchan sonnets rendered in new gripping English translations. Among our many original voices featured in this issue are the ambitious and philosophical sonnets of John H.B. Martin and Daniel Platt, the ecstatic and spiritual songs and ballads of David B. Gosselin and the soul-titillating ditties of Michael R. Burch, among many others.

Along with our lofty offering of classical Italian translations, our featured essay, “The World Needs a Renaissance, Not an Enlightenment,” explores the prospects of what the timeless tradition of rebirth and rediscovery means today.

Contents Summer 2023

In this issue, we take readers on a journey of discovery from the early childhood stages of “enchantment,” to the later intermediary “disenchantment” and, finally, “re-enchantment”—a journey each mortal must undertake for themselves, yet never have to suffer alone. Included in this issue are the ever-thoughtful and soul-searching poems of Rowland Hughes, the spiritually searching ballads and verses of Kevin Nicholas Roberts, and the wonder and magic of Michael Burch and Martin McCarthy’s sublime neo-Romantic verses.

Access the complete issues below.

New Lyre - Summer 2023

New Lyre - Summer 2022