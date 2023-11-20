Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022

Pan

... Among the shadows of the groaning elms,

amid the darkening oaks, we fled ourselves ...

... Once there were paths that led to coracles

that clung to piers like loosening barnacles ...

... where we cannot return, because we lost

the pebbles and the playthings, and the moss ...

... hangs weeping gently downward, maidens’ hair

who never were enchanted, and the stairs ...

... that led up to the Fortress in the trees

will not support our weight, but on our knees ...

... we still might fit inside those splendid hours

of damsels in distress, of rustic towers ...

... of voices of the wolves’ tormented howls

that died, and live in dreams’ soft, windy vowels ...

Fascination with Light

Death glides in on calico wings,

a breath of a moth

seeking a companionable light,

where it hovers, unsure,

sullen, shy or demure,

in the margins of night,

a soft blur.

With a frantic dry rattle

of alien wings,

it rises and thrums one long breathless staccato

then flutters and drifts on in dark aimless flight.

And yet it returns

to the flame, its delight,

as long as it burns.

Completing the Pattern

Walk with me now, among the transfixed dead

who kept life’s compact

and who thus endure

harsh sentence here—among pink-petaled beds

and manicured green lawns.

The sky’s azure,

pale blue once like their eyes, will gleam blood-red

at last when sunset staggers to the door

of each white mausoleum, to inquire—

What use, O things of erstwhile loveliness?

Daredevil

There are days that I believe

(and nights that I deny)

love is not mutilation.

Daredevil, dry your eyes.