Featured in New Lyre Winter 2024

Procession Under Blue

Asleep by dying fire,

listening in shaded wood –

a triumph of Dionysia.

Crested and clambering it came,

slicing through echoes of Eve –

crashing through thorny brush,

it danced to its own ripened theme.

Hanging beads of crystalline mist,

moved to cluster as ordered choral,

composing the complex of the wild tem…