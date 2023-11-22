Procession Under Blue
By W.H. Martin
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
Featured in New Lyre Winter 2024
Procession Under Blue
Asleep by dying fire,
listening in shaded wood –
a triumph of Dionysia.
Crested and clambering it came,
slicing through echoes of Eve –
crashing through thorny brush,
it danced to its own ripened theme.
Hanging beads of crystalline mist,
moved to cluster as ordered choral,
composing the complex of the wild tem…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Chained Muse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.