Celebrating the life of Johan Wolfgang Goethe (28 August 1749 – 22 March 1832) with original translations of his finest ballads and poems. In “Prometheus,” the poet comes of age and recognizes his own sovereign creative independence. He does so in the face of Zeus, who wished to deny mankind knowledge of fire.

So cover up thy heaven, Zeus,

With cloudy mist!

And like a boy, who chops

The heads from thistles,

Go blast the oaks and mountaintops!

Yet thou must permit me

To keep my world,

And my rude dwelling,

That thou didst not build,

And my warm hearth,

Whose cheerful glow

Fills thee with envy.

I know nothing shabbier

Under the sun than ye godlings!

Ye nourish mis'rably,

With sacrifices

And with prayer-breath,

Your poor majesty,

And but for fools' hope

From children and beggars,

All of you would famish.

Back in my childhood,

I didn't know up from down,

And I cast erratic glances

Up yonder, as if yonder were

An ear to hear my lamentation,

A heart like mine,

One to take pity on the trampled.

Who helped me

Stand against the Titans' insolence?

Who rescued me from certain death,

From slavery?

Hast thou not done it all thyself, my

Sacred glowing heart?

Though glowing young and good,

Deceived, and thankful to

The sleeping one up yonder?

I revere thee?

What for?

When hast thou eased the afflictions

Of the oppresséd ones?

When hast thou silenced the tearful

Cries of the anguished ones?

Was I not once forged into manhood

By omnipotent Time And by Fate everlasting,

Both my masters, and yours, too?

Thou wert deluded

That I'd look at life with hatred,

To deserts flee—

Just because not all my youthful

Morning-dreams did blossom?

Here I sit,

forming humans

In mine own image,

It will be a race like me,

For suffering, weeping,

Enjoying and rejoicing, and shall

Pay thee no attention,

Like me!

Posted with permission from translator.

Original

Bedecke deinen Himmel, Zeus,

Mit Wolkendunst!

Und übe, Knaben gleich,

Der Disteln köpft,

An Eichen dich und Bergeshöhn!

Mußt mir meine Erde

Doch lassen stehn,

Und meine Hütte,

Die du nicht gebaut,

Und meinen Herd,

Um dessen Glut

Du mich beneidest.

Ich kenne nichts Ärmeres

Unter der Sonn als euch Götter.

Ihr nähret kümmerlich

Von Opfersteuern

Und Gebetshauch

Eure Majestät

Und darbtet, wären

Nicht Kinder und Bettler

Hoffnungsvolle Toren.

Da ich ein Kind war,

Nicht wußte, wo aus, wo ein,

Kehrte mein verirrtes Aug

Zur Sonne, als wenn drüber wär

Ein Ohr zu hören meine Klage,

Ein Herz wie meins,

Sich des Bedrängten zu erbarmen.

Wer half mir wider

Der Titanen Übermut?

Wer rettete vom Tode mich,

Von Sklaverei?

Hast du’s nicht alles selbst vollendet,

Heilig glühend Herz?

Und glühtest, jung und gut,

Betrogen, Rettungsdank

Dem Schlafenden dadroben?

Ich dich ehren? Wofür?

Hast du die Schmerzen gelindert

Je des Beladenen?

Hast du die Tränen gestillet

Je des Geängsteten?

Hat nicht mich zum Manne geschmiedet

Die allmächtige Zeit

Und das ewige Schicksal,

Meine Herren und deine?

Wähntest du etwa,

Ich sollte das Leben hassen,

In Wüsten fliehn,

Weil nicht alle Knabenmorgen-

Blütenträume reiften?

Hier sitz ich, forme Menschen

Nach meinem Bilde,

Ein Geschlecht, das mir gleich sei,

Zu leiden, weinen,

Genießen und zu freuen sich,

Und dein nicht zu achten,

Wie ich.