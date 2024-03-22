Celebrating the life of Johan Wolfgang Goethe (28 August 1749 – 22 March 1832) with original translations of his finest ballads and poems. In “Prometheus,” the poet comes of age and recognizes his own sovereign creative independence. He does so in the face of Zeus, who wished to deny mankind knowledge of fire.
So cover up thy heaven, Zeus,
With cloudy mist!
And like a boy, who chops
The heads from thistles,
Go blast the oaks and mountaintops!
Yet thou must permit me
To keep my world,
And my rude dwelling,
That thou didst not build,
And my warm hearth,
Whose cheerful glow
Fills thee with envy.
I know nothing shabbier
Under the sun than ye godlings!
Ye nourish mis'rably,
With sacrifices
And with prayer-breath,
Your poor majesty,
And but for fools' hope
From children and beggars,
All of you would famish.
Back in my childhood,
I didn't know up from down,
And I cast erratic glances
Up yonder, as if yonder were
An ear to hear my lamentation,
A heart like mine,
One to take pity on the trampled.
Who helped me
Stand against the Titans' insolence?
Who rescued me from certain death,
From slavery?
Hast thou not done it all thyself, my
Sacred glowing heart?
Though glowing young and good,
Deceived, and thankful to
The sleeping one up yonder?
I revere thee?
What for?
When hast thou eased the afflictions
Of the oppresséd ones?
When hast thou silenced the tearful
Cries of the anguished ones?
Was I not once forged into manhood
By omnipotent Time And by Fate everlasting,
Both my masters, and yours, too?
Thou wert deluded
That I'd look at life with hatred,
To deserts flee—
Just because not all my youthful
Morning-dreams did blossom?
Here I sit,
forming humans
In mine own image,
It will be a race like me,
For suffering, weeping,
Enjoying and rejoicing, and shall
Pay thee no attention,
Like me!
Original
Bedecke deinen Himmel, Zeus,
Mit Wolkendunst!
Und übe, Knaben gleich,
Der Disteln köpft,
An Eichen dich und Bergeshöhn!
Mußt mir meine Erde
Doch lassen stehn,
Und meine Hütte,
Die du nicht gebaut,
Und meinen Herd,
Um dessen Glut
Du mich beneidest.
Ich kenne nichts Ärmeres
Unter der Sonn als euch Götter.
Ihr nähret kümmerlich
Von Opfersteuern
Und Gebetshauch
Eure Majestät
Und darbtet, wären
Nicht Kinder und Bettler
Hoffnungsvolle Toren.
Da ich ein Kind war,
Nicht wußte, wo aus, wo ein,
Kehrte mein verirrtes Aug
Zur Sonne, als wenn drüber wär
Ein Ohr zu hören meine Klage,
Ein Herz wie meins,
Sich des Bedrängten zu erbarmen.
Wer half mir wider
Der Titanen Übermut?
Wer rettete vom Tode mich,
Von Sklaverei?
Hast du’s nicht alles selbst vollendet,
Heilig glühend Herz?
Und glühtest, jung und gut,
Betrogen, Rettungsdank
Dem Schlafenden dadroben?
Ich dich ehren? Wofür?
Hast du die Schmerzen gelindert
Je des Beladenen?
Hast du die Tränen gestillet
Je des Geängsteten?
Hat nicht mich zum Manne geschmiedet
Die allmächtige Zeit
Und das ewige Schicksal,
Meine Herren und deine?
Wähntest du etwa,
Ich sollte das Leben hassen,
In Wüsten fliehn,
Weil nicht alle Knabenmorgen-
Blütenträume reiften?
Hier sitz ich, forme Menschen
Nach meinem Bilde,
Ein Geschlecht, das mir gleich sei,
Zu leiden, weinen,
Genießen und zu freuen sich,
Und dein nicht zu achten,
Wie ich.
What I find remarkable about this poem is how clear and precise Goethe is in saying precisely what he wishes to say, and how profound and powerful that is.
Actually keeping the language of the translation archaic really works on this occasion. And I'm left wondering why that should be. Perhaps because the whole thing has such a vivid homely immediacy anyway - established right from the start with that reference to boys knocking off the heads of thistles - that such a distancing device is made necessary.