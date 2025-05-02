The Chained Muse

The Chained Muse

Tom Merrill
12h

Grief II bitterly accuses the instrumentality that creates life only to maim and execute it. It spits at it. A quite apt response, which I can only wish were universally made and with equal vehemence. For then there might be a better chance of stopping the atrocity's continuance.

The poet was very clear-eyed. My compliments to translator and gallery director.

