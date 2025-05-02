Rapture
I feel another planet's air.
So faded are these faces in the dark
That had turned to me in care.
And the trees and paths I loved are so bled
That I hardly know them now, and your spark
My beloved shade—courier of my dread—
Is all snuffed in the deeps of the glow,
After the tumult, the frenzied craze,
That with fear and trembling began the show.
So, I lose myself in tones, circling, weaving,
Infinite thanks and ineffable praise,
I yield all my cares to the great breathing.
And now I am overcome by a sudden breeze,
A rush of consecrations, the earnest cries
Of praying women in the dust, their pleas:
But then I see how the dull mist changes
Into a clear freedom, sunny skies
Bordered only by the farthest ranges.
The ground shifts white and soft as whey ..
I scale the chasms higher and higher,
I feel like I am only a cloud away
In crystal glory, I swim past the shore—
I am but a spark of the holy fire
I am but an echo of the holy roar.
Entrueckung
Ich fühle luft von anderem planeten.
Mir blassen durch das dunkel die gesichter
Die freundlich eben noch sich zu mir drehten.
Und bäum und wege die ich liebte fahlen
Dass ich sie kaum mehr kenne und Du lichter
Geliebter schatten – rufer meiner qualen –
Bist nun erloschen ganz in tiefern gluten
Um nach dem taumel streitenden getobes
Mit einem frommen schauer anzumuten.
Ich löse mich in tönen · kreisend · webend ·
Ungründigen danks und unbenamten lobes
Dem grossen atem wunschlos mich ergebend.
Mich überfährt ein ungestümes wehen
Im rausch der weihe wo inbrünstige schreie
In staub geworfner beterinnen flehen:
Dann seh ich wie sich duftige nebel lüpfen
In einer sonnerfüllten klaren freie
Die nur umfängt auf fernsten bergesschlüpfen.
Der boden schüttert weiss und weich wie molke..
Ich steige über schluchten ungeheuer ·
Ich fühle wie ich über lezter wolke
In einem meer kristallnen glanzes schwimme –
Ich bin ein funke nur vom heiligen feuer
Ich bin ein dröhnen nur der heiligen stimme.
Grief II
The wood cries of woe.
He dressed himself in fresh leaves without cause.
The forest floor waited for you to bless it.
But since you withheld the sun it never thaws:
The hill’s frail stalks bend to and fro
Where nowadays you never visit.
What are all the buds you don’t stir,
All the branches your hand doesn’t flick,
What are all the flowers you don’t pick,
What are the fruits you don’t savor!
In a sapling spreads the cracking –
When’s the next to fall? From limb to limb go the cracks.
The green morning grows dazed.
And the barely sprouted grass lies razed.
No birds sing .. only the cold wind laughing
And then the sound of the axe.
Trauer II
Weh ruft vom walde.
Er schmückte sich mit frischem laub umsonst.
Die flur erharrte dich dass du sie weihtest.
Sie friert da du sie nun nicht sonnst:
Die zarten halme zittern an der halde
Die du nun nie beschreitest.
Was sind die knospen all die du nicht weckst ·
Die äste all die deine hand nicht flicht ·
Was sind die blumen all die sie nicht bricht ·
Was sollen früchte sein die du nicht schmeckst!
Im jungen schlag ein krachen
Von stamm nach stamm – wann fällt der nächste?
Das morgendliche grün erschlafft.
Das kaum entsprossne gras liegt hingerafft.
Kein vogel singt .. nur frostiger winde lachen
Und dann der schall der äxte.
Michael Shindler is a writer living in Washington, DC. His work has been published in outlets including The American Spectator, The American Conservative, Church Life, University Bookman, North American Anglican and New English Review. Follow him on Twitter: @MichaelShindler.
Grief II bitterly accuses the instrumentality that creates life only to maim and execute it. It spits at it. A quite apt response, which I can only wish were universally made and with equal vehemence. For then there might be a better chance of stopping the atrocity's continuance.
The poet was very clear-eyed. My compliments to translator and gallery director.