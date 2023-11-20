Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022

Regenlied (“The Rain Song”)

By Klaus Groth (1819 – 1899)

Fall rain, fall upon this old world,

And wake deep inside me the dreams

That I dreamt when I was a child,

When rain would wet the golden sand.

When the sultry summer breezes

Frolicked through the evening coolness

And the morning’s dewy leaves thawed,

When the crops shone a darker blue.

What a joy to stand in the rain

With our bare and naked feet,

To reach down into the wet grass

And touch the fresh foam with one’s hand.

Or to feel the cool descending

Showers as they greet our warm cheeks;

To bear our youth’s bosom once more

As sweet perfume fills the soft air.

Like the rose’s calyx trickling

With rain, my soul respires;

Like the flowers drunk with fragrance,

Drowning in the heavenly dew.

I would love to hear it once more—

The sound of the soft rain pattering

As my soul is graciously bedewed

With a holy child-like awe.

Translation © David B. Gosselin