Featured in New Lyre Summer 2022
Regenlied (“The Rain Song”)
By Klaus Groth (1819 – 1899)
Fall rain, fall upon this old world,
And wake deep inside me the dreams
That I dreamt when I was a child,
When rain would wet the golden sand.
When the sultry summer breezes
Frolicked through the evening coolness
And the morning’s dewy leaves thawed,
When the crops shone a darker blue.
What a joy to stand in the rain
With our bare and naked feet,
To reach down into the wet grass
And touch the fresh foam with one’s hand.
Or to feel the cool descending
Showers as they greet our warm cheeks;
To bear our youth’s bosom once more
As sweet perfume fills the soft air.
Like the rose’s calyx trickling
With rain, my soul respires;
Like the flowers drunk with fragrance,
Drowning in the heavenly dew.
I would love to hear it once more—
The sound of the soft rain pattering
As my soul is graciously bedewed
With a holy child-like awe.
Translation © David B. Gosselin
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Chained Muse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.