Featured in New Lyre Spring 2021



Regret

By Michael R. Burch

Regret,

a bitter

ache to bear . . .

Once starlight

languished

in your hair . . .

A shining there

as brief

as rare.

Regret . . .

a pain

I chose to bear . . .

unleash

the torrent

of your hair . . .

and show me

once again—

how rare.

