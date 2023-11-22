Regret (Reading)
By Michael R. Burch
Featured in New Lyre Spring 2021
Regret
By Michael R. Burch
Regret,
a bitter
ache to bear . . .
Once starlight
languished
in your hair . . .
A shining there
as brief
as rare.
Regret . . .
a pain
I chose to bear . . .
unleash
the torrent
of your hair . . .
and show me
once again—
how rare.
Michael R. Burch is the editor of The HyperTexts, on-line at www.th…
