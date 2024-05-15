The Chained Muse

Tom Merrill
May 16, 2024

Just a quick jot re: the common conjunction of truth with beauty. To seek truth is not to seek beauty, Montaigne or a thinker of similar stature correctly observed. The reason it isn't, is that the truth isn't beautiful. Truth in fact is deeply unsettling to say the least; so much so, that those who see it wish it weren't so. Was it Terence who observed that "veritam odium parit"? He also was correct. Beauty may sometimes rouse envy, but truth is far more likely to provoke hatred. Truth is spurned, beauty is embraced. The two are not of the same species.

John Martin
May 16, 2024

Admittedly I have not yet read the whole of this essay (and perhaps never will). But nevertheless I do have a few - perhaps minor - quibbles with what I have read so far.

What I really want to know is why such a bad painting by Van Gogh has been chosen. Why not one of his best? This one is surely totally unrepresentative. At his best Van Gogh was breathtakingly magnificent. And difficult to equal anywhere.

Similarly, with Picasso I find a return to many of the values of Altamira and Lascaux, and indeed with all primitive art. His work surely represents a real return to the roots of painting. And often demonstrates a comprehensive reverence for the intervening tradition, to the extent that Picasso often does his own versions of paintings by the great masters, as well as alluding to them in other pieces.

Admittedly Picasso could be crude. And sometimes his paintings were complete disasters. But when they come off they really do come off. Drawing, colour, chiaroscuro, paint-handling, storytelling, design and composition are all combined in such a way as to constitute a completely transcendent unity.

Some say that Picasso insulted women in his paintings. But I must admit I vastly prefer Picasso's images to what Madison Avenue makes of them. Which often leaves me feeling sick. Picasso depicts his own passionate interest in real women rather than some glossy anodine image of some advertising executive's fake ideal.

© 2025 David Gosselin
