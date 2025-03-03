Apollo and Marsyas by José de Ribera

A thing of beauty is a joy forever.

Its loveliness increases; it will never

pass into nothingness …

—John Keats

An old question resurfaced recently: What is Romanticism?

Were the great English Romantics — William Blake, William Wordsworth, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, Lord Byron, Percy Bysshe Shelley and John Keats — mostly about nature poetry and sensuous imagery, or was there more to the movement than meets the eye, or ear?

We must immediately acknowledge that each member of the “big six” was, first and foremost, an individual. It’s hard to think of two poets more different than Blake and Byron. Or Keats and Byron.

Individuals, yes, but what did the big six have in common?

Why do they seem like Hart Crane’s “visionary company” despite their obvious differences?

I consider myself a Romantic poet, so I will begin with my own “prime directive,” which I will call “the Roses of Pieria.”

For those unfamiliar with the term, in Greek mythology the Roses of Pieria grew beside the Pierian Spring at the northern foot of Mount Olympus. This spring was sacred to the Muses because it was the source of artistic inspiration and knowledge. Only the best poets were worthy of the Roses of Pieria and thus of immortality. Lesser poets would be, alas, forgotten.

To put it simply, someone who lacked the Roses of Pieria was incapable of the heights of poetry and would remain forever unblessed by the Muses and doomed to ignominy in the unlikely event they were remembered at all.

We can see this belief in my translation of a famous poem by the Immortal Sappho, writing circa 600 BC…

Sappho fragment 55

loose translation/interpretation by Michael R. Burch

Lady,

soon you'll lie dead, disregarded,

as your worm-eaten corpse like your memory fades;

for those who never gathered the Roses of Pieria

must mutely assume their places

among the obscure, uncelebrated

Hadean shades.

This poem is Sappho’s indictment of a rival poet whose work failed to achieve the heights and everlastingness of real art. Sappho’s work did, of course, and thus she became immortal along with her poems.

Skipping forward in time, the inspirational Pierian Spring was mentioned in Alexander Pope's 1711 poem "An Essay on Criticism":

A little learning is a dang'rous thing;

Drink deep, or taste not the Pierian spring:

There shallow draughts intoxicate the brain,

And drinking largely sobers us again.

Fir'd at first sight with what the Muse imparts,

In fearless youth we tempt the heights of Arts …

Let’s skip forward again, to “Hugh Selwyn Mauberley,” a poem written in 1920 by Ezra Pound that has been regarded as a turning point in his career by F.R. Leavis and others. Mauberley is generally considered to be self-referential, in the mould of the title character in “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock” by Pound’s protégé T. S. Eliot.

At the conclusion of the poem, Pound brings up the Roses of Pieria …

Hugh Selwyn Mauberley [Part I]

by Ezra Pound

…

Conduct, on the other hand, the soul

“Which the highest cultures have nourished”

To Fleet St. where

Dr. Johnson flourished;

Beside this thoroughfare

The sale of half-hose has

Long since superseded the cultivation

Of Pierian roses.

Pound was observing that most English poets, even those whose poems sold, lacked the Roses of Pieria. Was he including the much-lauded Dr. Samuel Johnson in that sad number? Was he doing so by referring to Sappho’s famous poem?

Yes, I think so.

Pound and Eliot became famous, or infamous, for such references.

I will take as my a priori that the big six wanted to be immortal poets, as I did when I became a serious poet at age 14, not fully (or even partially) understanding all that would entail.

But some teenagers dream of climbing Mt. Everest, I’m sure.

Now let’s rewind a bit, to consider the “state of the art” when the first great English Romantic poet, William Blake, published Songs of Innocence in 1789.

A. E. Housman, a marvelous poet and astute critic, expressed the opinion that there was a long “dry spell” in English poetry between the last major poems of John Milton, who published Paradise Lost in 1667 and Samson Agonistes in 1671, and the first major poems of Blake. That’s a very long dry spell, if Housman is correct, of around 120 years. Forty years in the wilderness, times three! While there were accomplished poets who wrote in the interim, notably John Dryden, Alexander Pope and the Dr. Johnson mentioned ironically by Pound, one might question, along with Housman, whether they possessed the Roses of Pieria.

I agree with Housman.

Who reclaimed the Roses of Pieria? In English poetry it was the “big six,” to whom I will add the great Scottish poet Robert Burns, the “marvellous boy” Thomas Chatterton, John Clare and Thomas Gray.

But what set these poets apart from the lesser poets?

What makes them Romantics with a capital “R”?

COMMON DENOMINATORS

(1) First and foremost, the Romantics wrote evocative poetry, which, as far as I can tell, Dryden, Pope and Dr. Johnson seldom, if ever, did. Or their best-known poems were so boring that I gave up the hunt prematurely. Of course they were accomplished writers. But the second greatest sin of a poet, in my opinion, is to be boring. The first is the inability to write grammatically correct, coherent sentences, which makes 99% of modern “poets” terrible sinners! If we apply both tests, less than 1% of alleged poets have any chance of achieving the Roses of Pieria. And then there remain many tough rows to hoe, as the 15-year-old me discovered, after failing to challenge Shelley and Keats for an entire year and destroying everything I had written in utter despair!

But I like to think I improved.

As I was writing this essay, a question occurred to me: What is my most un-Pope-ian poem?

The answer leapt to mind immediately: “Sunset.”

I will use “Sunset” to illustrate how, as a Romantic poet, I seem utterly unlike Pope, at least to myself.

Sunset

by Michael R. Burch

for my grandfather, George Edwin Hurt Sr., on the day he departed this life

Between the prophecies of morning

and twilight’s revelations of wonder,

the sky is ripped asunder.

The moon lurks in the clouds,

waiting, as if to plunder

the dusk of its lilac iridescence,

and in the bright-tentacled sunset

we imagine a presence

full of the fury of lost innocence.

What we find within strange whorls of drifting flame,

brief patterns mauling winds deform and maim,

we recognize at once, but cannot name.

The big six, particularly Keats, have been criticized for being “too emotional,” but please consider the greatest songs of all time, from “Greensleeves,” “Shenandoah,” “Molly Malone” and “Danny Boy” to “A Change is Gonna Come,” “Unchained Melody,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Angie,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Creep.” What do these titanic hits have in common? All are evocative, all communicate emotion. They touch us and move us.

In music, moving audiences is a very good thing, as repeatedly observed by multi-millionaire superstar judges on talent shows.

So why not in poetry?

Modern poet/critics tend to confuse all expressions of honest human sentiment with sentimentality. But how many of them have the Roses of Pieria? None, as far as I can tell.

And how many of them could have written a poem like this utter masterpiece?

Music When Soft Voices Die (To —)

by Percy Bysshe Shelley

Music, when soft voices die,

Vibrates in the memory—

Odours, when sweet violets sicken,

Live within the sense they quicken.

Rose leaves, when the rose is dead,

Are heaped for the belovèd's bed;

And so thy thoughts, when thou art gone,

Love itself shall slumber on.

My question was, of course rhetorical, unless “less than none” can put the roseless poetasters in negative territory.

A modern poet criticizing Shelley for being “too emotional” is like a garage band guitarist criticizing Mozart for employing “too many chords.”

(2) Second on my list is language. The great Romantics sought an earthier, more natural, less art-ificial language, if you’ll pardon the pun. They didn’t settle for the polished couplets of Dryden and Pope. While I wouldn’t call what my big ten wrote “everyday English,” their best poems do flow in a way that doesn’t start to bore us with the numbing sameness of over-regularity. My biggest complaint about Pope is that I struggle to finish his longer poems, and usually don’t. When Pound ridiculed the “metronome,” he had a point.

(3) Third, the Romantics were freethinkers in an England where over-fussy convention ruled. Shelley got kicked out of Oxford for writing a tract about the necessity of atheism. Blake called the biblical god NOBODADDY because no one would want him for a father. Wordsworth was a mystic and a pantheist. Clare believed he was the reincarnation of Byron and even revised some of Byron’s poems. Burns was writing about women’s rights on the eve of the French Revolution. Byron sold land to buy and equip a small navy, then set sail to join the fight for Greek independence.

(4) Their focus was on the individual and the individual imagination. Romanticism was very much about the self, self-expression and self-assertion. And we feel that we know the Romantics as individuals better than we do Dryden, Pope and Dr. Johnson. Why? Because more their individuality and character comes through. One might say the Romantics made themselves the heroes of their poems, or at least the central characters. Blake was his own Christ, saving himself. Byron modeled the Byronic hero after himself. Burns was the hale, hearty, rugged plowman, as good as any lord. In short, the Romantic voices were more distinctive than the voices of the previous 120 years.

(5) The Romantics preferred artistic freedom to the strictures of classical forms. They greatly preferred originality to convention and thought poems could be produced ex nihilo, “from nothing,” without employing models of the past.

(6) They expanded the themes available to poetry. For instance, the Romantics wrote about commoners who lived in huts and shanties. Burns championed commoners. Blake wrote the first poem, at least of which I am aware, about racial equality, “The Little Black Boy.” The Romantics wrote about things that weren’t fancy and beautiful. Take, for instance, Clare’s marvelous line “And broad old cesspools glittered in the sun.”

(7) Armed with their blazing pens, the Romantics were revolutionaries. Blake was the first major anti-establishment poet. Shelley was the first writer to propose nonviolent resistance to unjust governments (Gandhi would quote Keats during his public speeches). Burns attacked the clergy with real ferocity, as did Blake. Byron ridiculed everything and everyone in “Don Juan.”

The great Romantics had a lot more in common than nature poems and sensuous imagery. I might make those eighth and ninth on my list.

What the Romantics did, in short, was set the stage for Modernism. I see Modernism as an extension and natural evolution of Romanticism.

But in the end, nothing matters if poets don’t have the Roses of Pieria. Of course my big ten did. And now that eras don’t matter, I’m going to expand to a big twelve by adding Dylan Thomas and Kevin N. Roberts.

Here, in closing, are some of my personal favorites…

The Sick Rose

by William Blake

O Rose, thou art sick.

The invisible worm

That flies in the night

In the howling storm

Has found out thy bed

Of crimson joy,

And his dark secret love

Does thy life destroy.

I also especially love Blake’s touching child chimneysweep poems.

A Red, Red Rose

by Robert Burns

Oh my luve is like a red, red rose,

That's newly sprung in June:

Oh my luve is like the melodie,

That's sweetly play'd in tune.

As fair art thou, my bonie lass,

So deep in luve am I;

And I will luve thee still, my dear,

Till a' the seas gang dry.

Till a' the seas gang dry, my dear,

And the rocks melt wi' the sun;

And I will luve thee still, my dear,

While the sands o' life shall run.

And fare thee weel, my only luve!

And fare thee weel a while!

And I will come again, my luve,

Tho' it were ten thousand mile!

Bob Dylan called “A Red, Red Rose” his prime artistic inspiration and an ex-girlfriend said he did name himself after Dylan Thomas, after all! I number the original Dylan high among the great Romantics, but a bit too late for this essay.

So We'll Go No More A-Roving

by George Gordon, Lord Byron

So we'll go no more a-roving

So late into the night,

Though the heart be still as loving,

And the moon be still as bright.

For the sword outwears its sheath,

And the soul outwears the breast,

And the heart must pause to breathe,

And love itself have rest.

Though the night was made for loving,

And the day returns too soon,

Yet we'll go no more a-roving

By the light of the moon.

Song from Ælla: Under the Willow Tree, or, Minstrel's Song

by Thomas Chatterton, age 17 or younger

modernization/translation by Michael R. Burch

O! sing unto my roundelay,

O! drop the briny tear with me,

Dance no more at holy-day,

Like a running river be:

My love is dead,

Gone to his death-bed

All under the willow-tree.

Black his crown as the winter night,

White his flesh as the summer snow

Red his face as the morning light,

Cold he lies in the grave below:

My love is dead,

Gone to his death-bed

All under the willow-tree.

Sweet his tongue as the throstle's note,

Quick in dance as thought can be,

Deft his tabor, cudgel stout;

O! he lies by the willow-tree!

My love is dead,

Gone to his death-bed

All under the willow-tree.

Hark! the raven flaps his wing

In the briar'd dell below;

Hark! the death-owl loud doth sing

To the nightmares, as they go:

My love is dead,

Gone to his death-bed

All under the willow-tree.

See! the white moon shines on high;

Whiter is my true-love's shroud:

Whiter than the morning sky,

Whiter than the evening cloud:

My love is dead,

Gone to his death-bed

All under the willow-tree.

Here upon my true-love's grave

Shall the barren flowers be laid;

Not one holy saint to save

All the coldness of a maid:

My love is dead,

Gone to his death-bed

All under the willow-tree.

With my hands I'll frame the briars

Round his holy corpse to grow:

Elf and fairy, light your fires,

Here my body, stilled, shall go:

My love is dead,

Gone to his death-bed

All under the willow-tree.

Come, with acorn-cup and thorn,

Drain my heart's red blood away;

Life and all its good I scorn,

Dance by night, or feast by day:

My love is dead,

Gone to his death-bed

All under the willow-tree.

Water witches, crowned with plaits,

Bear me to your lethal tide.

I die; I come; my true love waits.

Thus the damsel spoke, and died.

The song above is, in my opinion, competitive with Shakespeare's songs in his plays, and may be the best of Thomas Chatterton's Rowley poems. It seems rather obvious that this song was written in modern English, then "backdated." One wonders whether Chatterton wrote it in response to Shakespeare's "Under the Greenwood Tree." The greenwood tree or evergreen is a symbol of immortality. The "weeping willow" is a symbol of sorrow, and the greatest human sorrow is that of mortality and the separations caused by death. If Chatterton wrote his song as a refutation of Shakespeare's, I think he did a damn good job. But it's a splendid song in its own right.

Mouse's Nest

by John Clare

I found a ball of grass among the hay

And progged it as I passed and went away;

And when I looked I fancied something stirred,

And turned again and hoped to catch the bird —

When out an old mouse bolted in the wheats

With all her young ones hanging at her teats;

She looked so odd and so grotesque to me,

I ran and wondered what the thing could be,

And pushed the knapweed bunches where I stood;

Then the mouse hurried from the craking brood.

The young ones squeaked, and as I went away

She found her nest again among the hay.

The water o'er the pebbles scarce could run

And broad old cesspools glittered in the sun.



Aplolgia Pro Vita Sua

by Samuel Taylor Coleridge

The poet in his lone yet genial hour

Gives to his eyes a magnifying power:

Or rather he emancipates his eyes

From the black shapeless accidents of size—

In unctuous cones of kindling coal,

Or smoke upwreathing from the pipe's trim bole,

His gifted ken can see

Phantoms of sublimity.

Elegy Written in a Country Church-Yard

by Thomas Gray

The curfew tolls the knell of parting day,

The lowing herd winds slowly o'er the lea,

The ploughman homeward plods his weary way,

And leaves the world to darkness and to me.

Now fades the glimmering landscape on the sight,

And all the air a solemn stillness holds,

Save where the beetle wheels his droning flight,

And drowsy tinklings lull the distant folds:

Save that from yonder ivy-mantled tower

The moping owl does to the moon complain

Of such as, wandering near her secret bower,

Molest her ancient solitary reign.

Beneath those rugged elms, that yew-tree's shade,

Where heaves the turf in many a mouldering heap,

Each in his narrow cell for ever laid,

The rude Forefathers of the hamlet sleep.

The breezy call of incense-breathing morn,

The swallow twittering from the straw-built shed,

The cock's shrill clarion, or the echoing horn,

No more shall rouse them from their lowly bed.

For them no more the blazing hearth shall burn,

Or busy housewife ply her evening care:

No children run to lisp their sire's return,

Or climb his knees the envied kiss to share,

Oft did the harvest to their sickle yield,

Their furrow oft the stubborn glebe has broke;

How jocund did they drive their team afield!

How bow'd the woods beneath their sturdy stroke!

Let not Ambition mock their useful toil,

Their homely joys, and destiny obscure;

Nor Grandeur hear with a disdainful smile

The short and simple annals of the Poor.

he boast of heraldry, the pomp of power,

And all that beauty, all that wealth e'er gave,

Awaits alike th' inevitable hour:—

The paths of glory lead but to the grave.

Nor you, ye Proud, impute to these the fault

If Memory o'er their tomb no trophies raise,

Where through the long-drawn aisle and fretted vault

The pealing anthem swells the note of praise.

Can storied urn or animated bust

Back to its mansion call the fleeting breath?

Can Honour's voice provoke the silent dust,

Or Flattery soothe the dull cold ear of Death?

Perhaps in this neglected spot is laid

Some heart once pregnant with celestial fire;

Hands, that the rod of empire might have sway'd,

Or waked to ecstasy the living lyre:

But Knowledge to their eyes her ample page,

Rich with the spoils of time, did ne'er unroll;

Chill Penury repress'd their noble rage,

And froze the genial current of the soul.

Full many a gem of purest ray serene

The dark unfathom'd caves of ocean bear:

Full many a flower is born to blush unseen,

And waste its sweetness on the desert air.

Some village-Hampden, that with dauntless breast

The little tyrant of his fields withstood,

Some mute inglorious Milton here may rest,

Some Cromwell, guiltless of his country's blood.

Th' applause of list'ning senates to command,

The threats of pain and ruin to despise,

To scatter plenty o'er a smiling land,

And read their history in a nation's eyes,

Their lot forbad: nor circumscribed alone

Their growing virtues, but their crimes confined;

Forbad to wade through slaughter to a throne,

And shut the gates of mercy on mankind,

The struggling pangs of conscious truth to hide,

To quench the blushes of ingenuous shame,

Or heap the shrine of Luxury and Pride

With incense kindled at the Muse's flame.

Far from the madding crowd's ignoble strife,

Their sober wishes never learn'd to stray;

Along the cool sequester'd vale of life

They kept the noiseless tenour of their way.

Yet e'en these bones from insult to protect

Some frail memorial still erected nigh,

With uncouth rhymes and shapeless sculpture deck'd,

Implores the passing tribute of a sigh.

Their name, their years, spelt by th' unletter'd Muse,

The place of fame and elegy supply:

And many a holy text around she strews,

That teach the rustic moralist to die.

For who, to dumb forgetfulness a prey,

This pleasing anxious being e'er resign'd,

Left the warm precincts of the cheerful day,

Nor cast one longing lingering look behind?

On some fond breast the parting soul relies,

Some pious drops the closing eye requires;

E'en from the tomb the voice of Nature cries,

E'en in our ashes live their wonted fires.

For thee, who, mindful of th' unhonour'd dead,

Dost in these lines their artless tale relate;

If chance, by lonely contemplation led,

Some kindred spirit shall inquire thy fate,—

Haply some hoary-headed swain may say,

Oft have we seen him at the peep of dawn

Brushing with hasty steps the dews away,

To meet the sun upon the upland lawn;

'There at the foot of yonder nodding beech

That wreathes its old fantastic roots so high.

His listless length at noontide would he stretch,

And pore upon the brook that babbles by.

'Hard by yon wood, now smiling as in scorn,

Muttering his wayward fancies he would rove;

Now drooping, woeful wan, like one forlorn,

Or crazed with care, or cross'd in hopeless love.

'One morn I miss'd him on the custom'd hill,

Along the heath, and near his favourite tree;

Another came; nor yet beside the rill,

Nor up the lawn, nor at the wood was he;

'The next with dirges due in sad array

Slow through the church-way path we saw him borne,—

Approach and read (for thou canst read) the lay

Graved on the stone beneath yon aged thorn.'

The Epitaph

Here rests his head upon the lap of Earth

A youth to Fortune and to Fame unknown.

Fair Science frowned not on his humble birth,

And Melancholy marked him for her own.

Large was his bounty, and his soul sincere,

Heaven did a recompense as largely send:

He gave to Misery all he had, a tear,

He gained from Heaven ('twas all he wish'd) a friend.

No farther seek his merits to disclose,

Or draw his frailties from their dread abode

(There they alike in trembling hope repose),

The bosom of his Father and his God.

This Living Hand

by John Keats

This living hand, now warm and capable

Of earnest grasping, would, if it were cold

And in the icy silence of the tomb,

So haunt thy days and chill thy dreaming nights

That thou would wish thine own heart dry of blood

So in my veins red life might stream again,

And thou be conscience-calm’d—see here it is—

I hold it towards you.

This poem was written by John Keats in December 1819 when he was dying of tuberculosis and wasting away before his friends' eyes, and his own. Leigh Hunt later recollected how Keats would often look at his hand and remark with dismay that it was the hand of a fifty-year-old, even though he was only half that age.

Rondel

by Kevin N. Roberts

Our time has passed on swift and careless feet,

With sighs and smiles and songs both sad and sweet.

Our perfect hours have grown and gone so fast,

And these are things we never can repeat.

Though we might plead and pray that it would last,

Our time has passed.

Like shreds of mist entangled in a tree,

Like surf and sea foam on a foaming sea,

Like all good things we know can never last,

Too soon we'll see the end of you and me.

Despite the days and realms that we amassed,

Our time has passed.

This is an interesting poem, not only because it's sad and lovely, but because the poet, Kevin Nicholas Roberts, claimed to be the reincarnation of Algernon Charles Swinburne! And it was Swinburne who introduced the rondel to English poetry, adapting it from the French rondeau.

To the Moon

by Percy Bysshe Shelley

Art thou pale for weariness

Of climbing heaven, and gazing on the earth,

Wandering companionless

Among the stars that have a different birth,—

And ever-changing, like a joyless eye

That finds no object worth its constancy?

A Refusal to Mourn the Death, by Fire, of a Child in London

by Dylan Thomas

Never until the mankind making

Bird beast and flower

Fathering and all humbling darkness

Tells with silence the last light breaking

And the still hour

Is come of the sea tumbling in harness

And I must enter again the round

Zion of the water bead

And the synagogue of the ear of corn

Shall I let pray the shadow of a sound

Or sow my salt seed

In the least valley of sackcloth to mourn

The majesty and burning of the child's death.

I shall not murder

The mankind of her going with a grave truth

Nor blaspheme down the stations of the breath

With any further

Elegy of innocence and youth.

Deep with the first dead lies London's daughter,

Robed in the long friends,

The grains beyond age, the dark veins of her mother,

Secret by the unmourning water

Of the riding Thames.

After the first death, there is no other.

Ode : Intimations of Immortality from Recollections of Early Childhood

by William Wordsworth

There was a time when meadow, grove, and stream,

The earth, and every common sight,

To me did seem

Apparell'd in celestial light,

The glory and the freshness of a dream.

It is not now as it hath been of yore;—

Turn wheresoe'er I may,

By night or day,

The things which I have seen I now can see no more.

The rainbow comes and goes,

And lovely is the rose;

The moon doth with delight

Look round her when the heavens are bare;

Waters on a starry night

Are beautiful and fair;

The sunshine is a glorious birth;

But yet I know, where'er I go,

That there hath pass'd away a glory from the earth.

Now, while the birds thus sing a joyous song,

And while the young lambs bound

As to the tabor's sound,

To me alone there came a thought of grief:

A timely utterance gave that thought relief,

And I again am strong:

The cataracts blow their trumpets from the steep;

No more shall grief of mine the season wrong;

I hear the echoes through the mountains throng,

The winds come to me from the fields of sleep,

And all the earth is gay;

Land and sea

Give themselves up to jollity,

And with the heart of May

Doth every beast keep holiday;—

Thou Child of Joy,

Shout round me, let me hear thy shouts, thou happy Shepherd-boy!

Ye blessèd creatures, I have heard the call

Ye to each other make; I see

The heavens laugh with you in your jubilee;

My heart is at your festival,

My head hath its coronal,

The fulness of your bliss, I feel—I feel it all.

O evil day! if I were sullen

While Earth herself is adorning,

This sweet May-morning,

And the children are culling

On every side,

In a thousand valleys far and wide,

Fresh flowers; while the sun shines warm,

And the babe leaps up on his mother's arm:—

I hear, I hear, with joy I hear!

—But there's a tree, of many, one,

A single field which I have look'd upon,

Both of them speak of something that is gone:

The pansy at my feet

Doth the same tale repeat:

Whither is fled the visionary gleam?

Where is it now, the glory and the dream?

Our birth is but a sleep and a forgetting:

The Soul that rises with us, our life's Star,

Hath had elsewhere its setting,

And cometh from afar:

Not in entire forgetfulness,

And not in utter nakedness,

But trailing clouds of glory do we come

From God, who is our home:

Heaven lies about us in our infancy!

Shades of the prison-house begin to close

Upon the growing Boy,

But he

Beholds the light, and whence it flows,

He sees it in his joy;

The Youth, who daily farther from the east

Must travel, still is Nature's priest,

And by the vision splendid

Is on his way attended;

At length the Man perceives it die away,

And fade into the light of common day.

Earth fills her lap with pleasures of her own;

Yearnings she hath in her own natural kind,

And, even with something of a mother's mind,

And no unworthy aim,

The homely nurse doth all she can

To make her foster-child, her Inmate Man,

Forget the glories he hath known,

And that imperial palace whence he came.

Behold the Child among his new-born blisses,

A six years' darling of a pigmy size!

See, where 'mid work of his own hand he lies,

Fretted by sallies of his mother's kisses,

With light upon him from his father's eyes!

See, at his feet, some little plan or chart,

Some fragment from his dream of human life,

Shaped by himself with newly-learnèd art;

A wedding or a festival,

A mourning or a funeral;

And this hath now his heart,

And unto this he frames his song:

Then will he fit his tongue

To dialogues of business, love, or strife;

But it will not be long

Ere this be thrown aside,

And with new joy and pride

The little actor cons another part;

Filling from time to time his 'humorous stage'

With all the Persons, down to palsied Age,

That Life brings with her in her equipage;

As if his whole vocation

Were endless imitation.

Thou, whose exterior semblance doth belie

Thy soul's immensity;

Thou best philosopher, who yet dost keep

Thy heritage, thou eye among the blind,

That, deaf and silent, read'st the eternal deep,

Haunted for ever by the eternal mind,—

Mighty prophet! Seer blest!

On whom those truths do rest,

Which we are toiling all our lives to find,

In darkness lost, the darkness of the grave;

Thou, over whom thy Immortality

Broods like the Day, a master o'er a slave,

A presence which is not to be put by;

To whom the grave

Is but a lonely bed without the sense or sight

Of day or the warm light,

A place of thought where we in waiting lie;

Thou little Child, yet glorious in the might

Of heaven-born freedom on thy being's height,

Why with such earnest pains dost thou provoke

The years to bring the inevitable yoke,

Thus blindly with thy blessedness at strife?

Full soon thy soul shall have her earthly freight,

And custom lie upon thee with a weight,

Heavy as frost, and deep almost as life!

O joy! that in our embers

Is something that doth live,

That nature yet remembers

What was so fugitive!

The thought of our past years in me doth breed

Perpetual benediction: not indeed

For that which is most worthy to be blest—

Delight and liberty, the simple creed

Of childhood, whether busy or at rest,

With new-fledged hope still fluttering in his breast:—

Not for these I raise

The song of thanks and praise;

But for those obstinate questionings

Of sense and outward things,

Fallings from us, vanishings;

Blank misgivings of a Creature

Moving about in worlds not realized,

High instincts before which our mortal Nature

Did tremble like a guilty thing surprised:

But for those first affections,

Those shadowy recollections,

Which, be they what they may,

Are yet the fountain-light of all our day,

Are yet a master-light of all our seeing;

Uphold us, cherish, and have power to make

Our noisy years seem moments in the being

Of the eternal Silence: truths that wake,

To perish never:

Which neither listlessness, nor mad endeavour,

Nor Man nor Boy,

Nor all that is at enmity with joy,

Can utterly abolish or destroy!

Hence in a season of calm weather

Though inland far we be,

Our souls have sight of that immortal sea

Which brought us hither,

Can in a moment travel thither,

And see the children sport upon the shore,

And hear the mighty waters rolling evermore.

Then sing, ye birds, sing, sing a joyous song!

And let the young lambs bound

As to the tabor's sound!

We in thought will join your throng,

Ye that pipe and ye that play,

Ye that through your hearts to-day

Feel the gladness of the May!

What though the radiance which was once so bright

Be now for ever taken from my sight,

Though nothing can bring back the hour

Of splendour in the grass, of glory in the flower;

We will grieve not, rather find

Strength in what remains behind;

In the primal sympathy

Which having been must ever be;

In the soothing thoughts that spring

Out of human suffering;

In the faith that looks through death,

In years that bring the philosophic mind.

And O ye Fountains, Meadows, Hills, and Groves,

Forebode not any severing of our loves!

Yet in my heart of hearts I feel your might;

I only have relinquish'd one delight

To live beneath your more habitual sway.

I love the brooks which down their channels fret,

Even more than when I tripp'd lightly as they;

The innocent brightness of a new-born Day

Is lovely yet;

The clouds that gather round the setting sun

Do take a sober colouring from an eye

That hath kept watch o'er man's mortality;

Another race hath been, and other palms are won.

Thanks to the human heart by which we live,

Thanks to its tenderness, its joys, and fears,

To me the meanest flower that blows can give

Thoughts that do often lie too deep for tears.

I will conclude with a poem I wrote about how I write poems, or at least try to write poems…

What Works

by Michael R. Burch

for David Gosselin

What works—

hewn stone;

the blush the iris shows the sun;

the lilac’s pale-remembered bloom.

The frenzied fly: mad-lively, gay,

as seconds tick his time away,

his sentence—one brief day in May,

a period. And then decay.

A frenzied rhyme’s mad tip-toed time,

a ballad’s languid as the sea,

seek, striving—immortality.

When gloss peels off, what works will shine.

When polish fades, what works will gleam.

When intellectual prattle pales,

the dying buzzing in the hive

of tedious incessant bees,

what works will soar and wheel and dive

and milk all honey, leap and thrive,

and teach the pallid poem to seethe.

