Saying It Eastern-Style
Nature traps its prey
with lures contrived to conceal
a murderous heart.
It never could harm
if its offerings repelled.
A strong stink could save.
Wish it a foul smell—
hope its baits turn repugnant
enough to starve it.
It aims to excite.
Its object in arousing
is always new prey.
Nature would be fed.
Its driving will is to launch
all food-bearing seed.
All will be devoured
by a ravenous charmer.
No spawn will be spared.
Departure
Well boxed, and neatly packaged like a thing,
Back from the final purge he duly came,
The pulverized reduction postmen bring
When bodies have become cold feast for flame.
Into a vessel made to store the crushed
I poured the coarse remains of someone fine—
A bag of bits, of gray and grainy dust,
One shocking essence spirit leaves behind.
Housed now in hard cement beneath the ground,
He cannot share the living's deep concerns,
Nor must he yet endure, unsafe, unsound
As we who tremble while we wait our turns.
Behind him lies the pain past all relief,
The love that yet makes good its threat of grief.
Tom Merrill is a poet, painter and photographer who prefers to let his words, paintings and photographs speak for themselves. His latest book, Time in Eternity, can be purchased from Ancient Cypress Press by clicking the hyperlinked book title. In the past he published as T. Merrill.
Dear Mr. Merrill,
Your poems evinced an eruption of memories -- recollections of events and circumstances which, perhaps, are receding into a wider reaching forgetfulness.
When my father-in-law died I followed an old custom and took the tonsure as a gesture of mourning, respect, cultural observance, and spiritual valedictorian. I remember walking to the cemetery behind his coffin. I held in my hands a cord which was still attached to the dead man's wrist. At graveside the cord was cut and some words spoken in Pali. The coffin was lowered into the grave. An old gentleman cracked a coconut and poured the fresh water over the head of the casket. Family and friends dropped some crushed earth into the grave, consigned the dead to the earth and walked away into the world of the living. As I walked back downhill to the monastery grounds I experienced a peculiar lightheadedness accompanied by a lingering pang of visceral warmth which the passage of more than half a lifetime has not blunted or dispersed.
A few days later, in the presence of my wife, in the Temple, I visited with my abbot. I asked him to release me, and I asked my wife to take me back. I returned by saffron robe to the old abbot. My wife and I performed a final prostration, then left the softly lit sanctuary and returned to the sunlit world and an uncertain person of living.
Several years later my sister-in-law died. She had asked to be cremated. On the appointed day, I, as her oldest surviving brother, stood with her open coffin behind the cell ov a near centegenarian ascetic. Around her body was rice paper saturated with fragrant oil. I looked at her face, already discolored by the processes of death, and took a flaming taper and set my dear sister-in-law's corpse on fire. Some attendants then pushed the coffin into a fire chamber and shut the iron doors. After a few minutes I looked up and caught sight of some curling gray smoke rising from the tall chimney over the fire chamber. I watched as all which had been my beautiful sister-in-law ascended into a cloudless sky. The next morning we gathered her ashes and small pieces of bone into an earthenware urn which we brought to the Mekong, about ninety minutes away. At the river's edge we rented a small boat and went out to a point on the water where three countries almost touch. There we pierced the urn and dropped it into the Mekong. Then we crossed into Laos where a Lao family prepared us a meal.
Sorry for the free association and descent into verbosity.
Bob Zisk
My thx to David first, for allowing me a place in his exhibition gallery. And also for the 2 selections he made for my debut appearance here. The first of them is a bold choice, because it's at odds with the generality's view. Probably only a few past thinkers I've been fortunate in finding would see some affinity with their own thought in it.
I've been shaving my head for many years Bob. My hair had begun thinning, and an acquaintance suggested getting rid of it. Got used to a shorn noggin quickly enough, and would never dream of going back to a head of hair, even if some easy way existed to grow a fine crop of it--so much less fuss and bother without the stuff. I often recommend bareheadedness to people, as one less thing to worry about.
"Departure" did seem to trigger an eruption. It was several years before I was able to write about that shattering event. These days, when people ask me to recount terrible experiences I've had, I typically answer "retelling is reliving," and will repeat that as necessary until it gets through. I am reminded now of Santayana's remark about a poem by one of his many famous students: "One Wasteland is enough."
Thx also to Mike and Martin for their bouquets..