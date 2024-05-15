Saying It Eastern-Style

Nature traps its prey

with lures contrived to conceal

a murderous heart.



It never could harm

if its offerings repelled.

A strong stink could save.



Wish it a foul smell—

hope its baits turn repugnant

enough to starve it.



It aims to excite.

Its object in arousing

is always new prey.



Nature would be fed.

Its driving will is to launch

all food-bearing seed.



All will be devoured

by a ravenous charmer.

No spawn will be spared.

Departure

Well boxed, and neatly packaged like a thing,

Back from the final purge he duly came,

The pulverized reduction postmen bring

When bodies have become cold feast for flame.

Into a vessel made to store the crushed

I poured the coarse remains of someone fine—

A bag of bits, of gray and grainy dust,

One shocking essence spirit leaves behind.

Housed now in hard cement beneath the ground,

He cannot share the living's deep concerns,

Nor must he yet endure, unsafe, unsound

As we who tremble while we wait our turns.

Behind him lies the pain past all relief,

The love that yet makes good its threat of grief.

Tom Merrill is a poet, painter and photographer who prefers to let his words, paintings and photographs speak for themselves. His latest book, Time in Eternity, can be purchased from Ancient Cypress Press by clicking the hyperlinked book title. In the past he published as T. Merrill.

Poetry Out Loud Les Sylphides David Gosselin · November 19, 2023 Featured in New Lyre - Winter 2021 Les Sylphides By John H.B. Martin From a Photograph Flesh longed, at last, to be so impregnated and so inseminated, like a flower is pollinated by the breeze … (Or bees). So, too, the heart called out for deeper comfort Read full story