Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900) remains a household name, known as the philosopher of “might makes right,” who proclaimed, “God is dead,” and the favorite philosopher of the Nazis. But this is a caricatured oversimplification. Nietzsche more than anything was the philosopher who turned inward for a solution to the problem of nihilism and found it in the “will to power” – not a lust for violence or political power, but rather an inward force that seeks not only to preserve the self, but to overcome all that stands in opposition to it. We ourselves, Nietzsche posited, are the solution to our unbelief.

Nietzsche’s concept of the will to power, however, is a reexamination of the idea of “the will” conceptualized by his predecessor, Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860). Unlike Nietzsche, Schopenhauer is little discussed today outside academic and literary circles – even though he was profoundly influential when Nietzsche wrote. Schopenhauer’s philosophy presents a fascinating counterpoint to Nietzsche’s philosophy. Whereas Nietzsche saw the will to power as salvific, Schopenhauer saw the will – and hence the world – as evil. Whereas Nietzsche embraced the will to power to effect a “transvaluation of values,” Schopenhauer sought to defeat it through a cultured ascetism.

Both Schopenhauer and Nietzsche, however, operate from an ultimately nihilistic framework. Both reject the idea of a divine spark in humanity because their systems are grounded on the assumption that there is no knowable divine. The diametrically opposing views each takes from this starting point is fascinating – particularly Schopenhauer’s philosophy, which presents a mirror-image of Nietzsche’s and, despite its flaws, has many merits worth considering today.

I. Philosophical background

Schopenhauer expressly built his philosophy upon the groundwork laid by Immanual Kant (1724-1804), who in his most influential work Critique of Pure Reason (1781) attempted to sift out what can be achieved by reason alone when all experience is taken away? Kant began by dividing human knowledge between a posteriori, or experiential, knowledge, and a priori knowledge that derived from the character of the human mind itself independent of experience. Through his subsequent analysis, which he termed “transcendental philosophy,” he concluded that any perceived object is nothing more than a bundle of sensation unified into an idea; the “thing-in-itself” (or noumenon) behind it cannot be experienced, for to be experienced it must be changed by passage through sense and thought. Thus, Kant concluded, we know nothing certain of matter other than that it exists, and that any attempt by science or religion to determine ultimate reality must always fall into hypothesis.

Kant’s philosophy represents the endpoint of Enlightenment philosophy, which famously began with René Descartes (1596-1650) seeking to strip away all experiential knowledge to attempt to answer the question of the existence of God and included Kant’s direct influence, David Hume (1711-1776), whose empiricism viewed with skepticism the powers of human reason to reason inductively, or extrapolate a general rule beyond experience or memory. Hume instead argued simply that instinct, rather than reason, explains inductive reasoning, the “laws of nature” being merely shorthand for human experience.

The Enlightenment philosophy of Kant and Hume, in turn, may be viewed more broadly as a reaction against the Platonism dominant from Classical times through the Middle Ages and the Renaissance. Platonism asserted the existence of an ideal form of which sense-perceptions were only ad hoc expressions limited in time and space. Empiricism took the opposite approach, mistrusting the senses altogether, relying on what abstract (mostly mathematical) reasoning could achieve, and assigning anything beyond the senses to the realm of the unknown – Hume going to the extreme of denying even causation.

With so much left unknowable, the question of moral judgment was left unsatisfactorily open, as the idea of “should” requires some reference to a standard against which action can be judged. Kant attempted to provide an answer in his Critique of Practical Reason (1788), in which he posited that since we cannot perceive the noumenal, what is morally right is judged according to form rather than substance – that is, an act is morally right only when it “could always hold at the same time as a principle of a universal legislation.” Kant called this principal the “categorical imperative,” but it remained ungrounded in any absolute beyond an extrapolated universal application of the immediate act.

Kant’s morality was not moral per se, but a matter of correct procedure. For this reason, the poet Friedrich Schiller (1759-1805) – Kant’s contemporary – heavily criticized Kant’s approach. In his series of Letters on the Aesthetic Education of Man (1794), Schiller laments that the “moral possibility” of his age “is lacking” and blames in part Kantian emphasis on reason at the expense of emotion. He then concludes that “[t]he development of man’s capacity for feeling” is an urgent need, and specifically one that will avoid the opposite extreme of developing man’s emotions at the expense of reason. Ultimately, Schiller concludes that fine art is that means.[1]

Following Schiller’s criticisms, Schopenhauer, while building on the Kantian framework, would account for the emotional and irrational aspects of the human mind in formulating a moral worldview, and would assign an important role for art in his philosophy.

II. Schopenhauer and His Philosophy

Arthur Schopenhauer was born in 1788 in Danzig (now Gdansk, Poland), the son of wealthy Germans from the city’s patrician class. His mother, Johanna (1766-1838), was a noted author – the first woman to publish in German without a pseudonym. After Russia annexed Danzig in 1793, the family moved to Hamburg, then after his father’s accidental death in 1805, his mother and sister moved to Weimar to be at the center of German literary culture. There Johanna hosted an influential literary salon that included Goethe.

Despite his strained relationship with his mother, Schopenhauer moved to Weimar and attended her salons before entering the University of Göttingen in 1809. One of his professors there, Gottlob Ernst Schulze, made a strong impression on him and encouraged him to study Plato and Kant. In 1811 he moved to the newly founded University of Berlin to study philosophy.

In 1813, back at Weimar amid the battles between Napoleon and the Allies, he authored his doctoral thesis, On the Fourfold Root of the Principle of Sufficient Reason (Über die vierfache Wurzel des Satzes vom zureichenden Grunde), the foundational work of his philosophy that he himself described as the necessary starting point for understanding all of his subsequent writings.

On the Fourfold Root builds on Kantian epistemology. It accepts Kant’s distinction between the noumenon and its phenomena. Building on Kant’s a priori modes of classifying sensations (space, time, and causation) Schopenhauer unifies them into a faculty he calls understanding, which does not exist independently of the ability to perceive and determine relationships within experience. Thus, (1) all of representations are objects and all objects are our representations, and (2) all representations are interconnected in a relationship determinable a priori via the understanding, and which fall into one of four classes of explanation: becoming, knowing, being, and willing. Schopenhauer saw these conclusions as extending Kant’s analysis by not only explaining the thing but addressing the question of “why?” that always arises in relation to it.

From 1814 through 1818, in the wake of the Napoleonic Wars and the Congress of Vienna, Schopenhauer completed his seminal work, The World as Will and Representation (Die Welt als Wille und Vorstellung), in which it was his stated goal to convey “a single thought,” which he develops in four books covering epistemology, ontology, aesthetics, and ethics.

The opening sentence of the work summarizes not only Schopenhauer’s central thesis, but the main idea of his entire philosophy: “The world is my representation.” All of his subsequent work is merely elaboration of this one simple idea.

Again, Schopenhauer begins with Kant, adopting Kant’s conclusion that world can be known only through sensations and ideas. But Schopenhauer, building on On the Fourfold Root, concludes that to discover essence of reality, we cannot examine external matter first, but must instead begin with what we know most directly and intimately – ourselves. The nature of our own minds, therefore, is the key to understanding the external world.

This unlocks the key Schopenhauerian concept of the will. Examining the human mind, Schopenhauer rejects all previous philosophers’ placing the essence of the human mind in rational thought; instead, he concludes that consciousness is the mere surface of the mind. Beneath its surface lurks an unconscious will – a striving, persistent, vital force:

Thus in a certain sense we may also say that will is the knowledge a priori of the body, and the body is the knowledge a posteriori of the will. . . . It is only in reflection that to will and to act are different; in reality they are one. Every true, genuine, immediate act of will is also, at once and immediately, a visible act of the body. And, corresponding to this, every impression upon the body is also, on the other hand, at once and immediately an impression upon the will.[2]

The will is the essence of man. It is the will to live and the will to maximum life. A man does not want a thing because he has found reasons for it, but finds reasons because he wants it. Intellect is produced by nature for the service of the unconscious will. The intellect tires, but the will never does – it even operates during sleep. Human character lies in the will: continuity of purpose and attitude are determined by the will, not the intellect. The body, too, is the product of will: the formation of the embryo and the movement of body are identical to the will. Beyond man, the will is all causality in the universe: the forces of attraction, combination, decomposition, magnetism, electricity, gravity, crystallization – all are embodiments of the will:

Thus everywhere in nature we see strife, conflict, and alternation of victory, and in it we shall come to recognise more distinctly that variance with itself which is essential to the will. Every grade of the objectification of will lights for the matter, the space, and the time of the others. The permanent matter must constantly change its form; for under the guidance of causality, mechanical, physical, chemical, and organic phenomena, eagerly striving to appear, wrest the matter from each other, for each desires to reveal its own Idea. This strife may be followed through the whole of nature; indeed nature exists only through it. . . . Thus the will to live everywhere preys upon itself, and in different forms is its own nourishment, till finally the human race, because it subdues all the others, regards nature as a manufactory for its use.[3]

The external enemy of the will is death, and the will to reproduce defeats death. Thus, reproduction is every organism’s ultimate purpose and strongest instinct, and love is determined unconsciously by a mutual fitness to procreate. In this way the will subordinates the individual to the species. Individuals are only distinct beings divided by space and time, but the species as a whole is united by the will. And although the will as a whole is free, each individual is a part of universal will determined by the whole.

From this Schopenhauer concludes that the world and life are evil. Because world is will, by necessity it is a world of suffering. Because the will is desire, its grasp is always greater than its reach, for desire is infinite, but fulfillment is limited. A realized desire develops new desire; the will to live inserts new care to replace fulfilled one:

Eternal becoming, endless flux, characterises the revelation of the inner nature of will. Finally, the same thing shows itself in human endeavours and desires, which always delude us by presenting their satisfaction as the final end of will. As soon as we attain to them they no longer appear the same, and therefore they soon grow stale, are forgotten, and though not openly disowned, are yet always thrown aside as vanished illusions. We are fortunate enough if there still remains something to wish for and to strive after that the game may be kept up of constant transition from desire to satisfaction, and from satisfaction to a new desire, the rapid course of which is called happiness, and the slow course sorrow, and does not sink into that stagnation that shows itself in fearful ennui that paralyses life, vain yearning without a definite object, deadening languor.[4]

Thus, as long as consciousness is filled by will, the individual is given up to desire and can never have lasting happiness or peace. As a corollary, Utopia is unachievable, for even if strife ended, ennui would ensue as a result of the unfulfilled will.

Knowledge offers no solution to life. Memory and foresight only add to suffering, for anticipation and regret only increase the momentary suffering of pain. Thus, as consciousness increases, recognition of pain does, reaching its maximum in human consciousness. Because of the will, life is war. Every species and individual fights for the matter, space, and time of all the others – a strife that has no goal, and therefore nothing worth striving for. Even with an individual’s death, the species and life itself will remain unaffected. The misery continues; only a single phenomenal existence is destroyed.

The inflicter of suffering and the sufferer are one. The former errs in that he believes he is not a partaker in the suffering; the latter, in that he believes he is not a partaker in the guilt. If the eyes of both were opened, the inflicter of suffering would see that he lives in all that suffers pain in the wide world, and which, if endowed with reason, in vain asks why it was called into existence for such great suffering, its desert of which it does not understand. And the sufferer would see that all the wickedness which is or ever was committed in the world proceeds from that will which constitutes his own nature also, appears also in him, and that through this phenomenon and its assertion he has taken upon himself all the sufferings which proceed from such a will and bears them as his due, so long as he is this will.[5]

Responding to these bleak conclusions, Schopenhauer expounds what he calls “The Wisdom of Life.” While money is absolutely good because it can transmute into the satisfaction of every wish, the life devoted to acquiring wealth is useless unless it knows how to turn money into joy. Thus, wisdom is the answer to gratifying the will. The intellect can refuse to obey the will and desire can be moderated or quieted by knowledge, especially by recognition of the inevitability of a result. Understanding what vexes us no longer permits the thing to vex us. Development of wisdom through lived experience – culture – rather than books leads to contemplation of life and allows the individual to rise above viewing things as objects of desire.

Genius, the highest form of will-less knowledge, occurs when “the knowing faculty has received a considerably greater development than the service of the will demands.” When genius is achieved, thought pierces passion, resulting in clear, impartial perception of the objective, essential, and universal. Genius, therefore, is ill-adapted to world. It views the distant and eternal in a world of will that views the immediate and practical. It does not depend on external forces, and therefore does not need the company of others. Geniuses, therefore, make up the aristocracy of man, and is only given to few because it would otherwise hinder the development of the species.

Art also plays a key role in Schopenhauer’s philosophy. Its function is to free the mind from servitude to the will by contemplation of truth. In Schopenhauer’s own words:

[F]or us, Idea and thing-in-itself are not entirely one and the same, in spite of the inner agreement between Kant and Plato, and the identity of the aim they had before them . . . . The Idea is for us rather the direct, and therefore adequate, objectivity of the thing-in-itself, which is, however, itself the will — the will as not yet objectified, not yet become idea. For the thing-in-itself must, even according to Kant, be free from all the forms connected with knowing as such . . . . The Platonic Idea, on the other hand, is necessarily object, something known, an idea, and in that respect is different from the thing-in-itself, but in that respect only. It has merely laid aside the subordinate forms of the phenomenon, all of which we include in the principle of sufficient reason, or rather it has not yet assumed them; but it has retained the first and most universal form, that of the idea in general, the form of being object for a subject. It is the forms which are subordinate to this . . . .[6] . . . But what kind of knowledge is concerned with that which is outside and independent of all relations, that which alone is really essential to the world, the true content of its phenomena, that which is subject to no change, and therefore is known with equal truth for all time, in a word, the Ideas, which are the direct and adequate objectivity of the thing in-itself, the will? We answer, Art, the work of genius. It repeats or reproduces the eternal Ideas grasped through pure contemplation, the essential and abiding in all the phenomena of the world; and according to what the material is in which it reproduces, it is sculpture or painting, poetry or music. Its one source is the knowledge of Ideas; its one aim the communication of this knowledge.[7]

These passage are key. First, Schopenhauer accepts the concept of the Platonic Ideal, not as thing-in-itself, but as a pure representation, free of the manifestations of individual phenomena. Art – the product of genius – is a representation of the Ideal as the product of pure contemplation and not of the will.

For pure contemplation of beauty without admixture of the will, Schopenhauer offers the example of viewing the Rhine for its spectacular views instead of as a mere transportation route. Contemplated this way, even hostile objects contemplated without an eye to danger become sublime. Music best possesses the power to elevate above the strife of wills, for it does not capture essence of objects, but the motion of the will itself.

Regarding morality, Schopenhauer states:

[T]he will is the in-itself of every phenomenon but itself, as such, is free from the forms of the phenomenal, and consequently from multiplicity; a truth, which, with reference to action, I do not know how to express better than by the formula of the Vedas already quoted: “Tat twam asi!” (This thou art!) Whoever is able to say this to himself, with regard to every being with whom he comes in contact, with clear knowledge and firm inward conviction, is certain of all virtue and blessedness, and is on the direct road to salvation. But before I go further, and, as the conclusion of my exposition, show how love, the origin and nature of which we recognised as the penetration of the principium individuationis, leads to salvation, to the entire surrender of the will to live, i.e., of all volition, and also how another path, less soft but more frequented, leads men to the same goal, a paradoxical proposition must first be stated and explained; not because it is paradoxical, but because it is true, and is necessary to the completeness of the thought I have present. It is this: “All love (αγαπη, caritas) is sympathy.”[8]

For Schopenhauer, love is the source of salvation, and it is found in the denial of the individual will by seeing in others the same will he has in himself. But once the individual does this, “he sees himself in all places at once, and withdraws. His will turns round, no longer asserts its own nature, which is reflected in the phenomenon, but denies it.” This leads to asceticism: “Essentially nothing else but a manifestation of will, he ceases to will anything, guards against attaching his will to anything, and seeks to confirm in himself the greatest indifference to everything.”[9]

Schopenhauer thus took a positive view of both Christianity and Buddhism. He saw in Christianity’s doctrine of original sin the assertion of the will and in salvation the denial of the will, and concluded that Christianity overcame both Judaism and paganism because it confessed that our state is wretched and sinful instead of seeking only to bribe heavenly powers for earthly aid. But Schopenhauer regarded Buddhism as profounder than Christianity because it holds as its goal the destruction of will (Nirvana) and the reduction of the self to a minimum of desire and will while yielding to the world-will.

The final conquest of the will lies in stopping the will to reproduce. Reproduction condemns future generation to want and drudgery. By will-lessness the individual achieves salvation; the human race achieves salvation when will does not survive in its offspring. As a corollary, Schopenhauer embraced misogyny: he viewed the will as more powerful in women, and women therefore were not only incapable of genius, but were the culprit in preventing salvation, as their goal is to allure men into reproduction. Rejection of women, therefore, leads to development of the intellect, weakens the will to reproduce, and leads finally to the extinction of human race. Thus ultimate death represents the final defiance of and freedom from the will.

III. Influence and Legacy – and Nietzsche

All of Schopenhauer’s work after The World as Will and Representation is supplemental to and expanding upon it. His two-volume Parerga und Paralipomena of 1851 represent the most detailed and comprehensive expansion upon his original work. For most of his later career, Schopenhauer found himself largely ignored, in contrast to the popular Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel ((1770-1831), famous for his “philosophy of history,” and whom Schopenhauer deeply resented and dubbed a “charlatan.” Towards the very end of his life, however, Schopenhauer’s ideas gained new popularity and he remained the most influential philosopher in Germany until World War I.

Goethe was one of the few authors to appreciate Schopenhauer’s work from the beginning. He began reading The World as Will and Representation immediately when it arrived and, according to his daughter-in-law, “read it with an eagerness as she had never before seen in him.” Goethe also notably read it completely, contrary to his custom of sampling pages to his liking.

Artists were especially attracted to Schopenhauer’s ideas, as he paid art attention and reverence as few philosophers had previously done – one fourth of The World as Will and Representation addresses aesthetics. Among the artists who esteemed Schopenhauer were the composers Richard Wagner (who featured Schopenhauerian ideas prominently in Tristan und Isolde), Gustav Mahler, Arnold Schoenberg, and Sergei Prokofiev, and authors as diverse as Leo Tolstoy, Joris-Karl Huysmans, George Santayana, Thomas Mann, Hermann Hesse, Jorge Luis Borges, D. H. Lawrence, and Samuel Beckett. The physicists Albert Einstein, Erwin Schrödinger, and Wolfgang Pauli, also were profound admirers of Schopenhauer.

Philosophically, Schopenhauer’s ideas found fuller development, though with opposite conclusions, in the work of Nietzsche. Nietzsche described the discovery of The World as Will and Representation as a revelation. Schopenhauer’s conception of the will is central to Nietzsche’s philosophy – except whereas Schopenhauer saw the will as evil and the source of suffering, Nietzsche envisioned it as the “will to power,” and saw in it the solution to the problem of nihilism.

Nietzsche’s oft-quoted and just-as-oft-misunderstood maxim, “God is dead,” forms the starting point for his philosophy. The full passage, taken from The Gay Science (or The Joyous Wisdom) (1882) reads:

Gods too decompose. God is dead. God remains dead. And we have killed him. How shall we comfort ourselves, the murderers of all murderers? What was holiest and mightiest of all that the world has yet owned has bled to death under our knives: who will wipe this blood off us? What water is there for us to clean ourselves? What festivals of atonement, what sacred games shall we have to invent? Is not the greatness of this deed too great for us? Must we ourselves not become gods simply to appear worthy of it?[10]

Nietzsche’s declaration is neither gloating nor triumphant, but an observation of a problem that needs a solution. Without God, what purpose is left to modern man?

Nietzsche offers his solution in Also Sprach Zarathustra (1883-85). To create, man must first destroy -- let break what will break against the truth. What remains is a sense of longing for belief in God, but there is nothing to replace it. Then Nietzsche has his character of Zarathustra preach the superman: “Man is a something that shall be surpassed;” he is “a bridge and not a goal.” Yet the superman is not yet come. In the meantime, men should do nothing beyond their capacity, or demand nothing contrary to probability, but “sacrifice themselves to earth in order that earth may someday become superman’s.”

In Beyond Good and Evil (1886) and The Genealogy of Morality (1887), Nietzsche elaborated further on the will to power and the superman. Instinct is direct operation of will to power. Passion is the struggle for power: love is the desire for possession; courtship is combat; mating is mastery. The love of the truth is still the desire to possess it. The strong have little desire to conceal it. Humility, meanwhile, is nothing but a cloak to conceal it. Morality and reason are powerless against it; thoughts are mere weapons in its game.

As for the superman, he is a superior individual rising out of mediocrity; he lives beyond good and evil, loves danger and strife to serve his purpose. In him energy, intellect, and pride are harmonized, unified by a purpose that molds desires into personality. He is highly self-disciplined, demonstrating the ultimate strength. Only by seeing such a man as the goal and reward of our labors can we love life and live upward.

The superman owes his existence to deliberate processes rather than natural selection. Because nature favors reversion to type, the trend is towards mediocrity. Only selection, eugenic foresight, and education defeat this trend. Freedom is not conducive to this process, and therefore weakens physical and moral strength.

According to Nietzsche, everything must be judged according to value for life. The real test of a man or a group or a species is its energy, capacity, or power. Nietzsche called the adoption of this standard the “transvaluation of all values.” He saw in the world two opposing moral codes: the Herren-moral (“morality of the lords”), which values manhood, courage, and bravery; and the Heerden-moral (“morality of the herd”), which values security and peace, pity and conscience. Moral decay occurs when the herd imposes its morality on the lords, as he argued happened with Christianity’s introduction into Europe, and life is not worth living if heroic values are permitted to decay.

Regarding Schopenhauer, Nietzsche wrote:

Whoever . . . has long endeavoured to go to the bottom of the question of pessimism and free it from the half-Christian, half-German narrowness and stupidity in which it has finally presented itself to this century, namely, in the form of Schopenhauer's philosophy; whoever, with an Asiatic and super-Asiatic eye, has actually looked inside, and into the most world-renouncing of all possible modes of thought--beyond good and evil, and no longer like Buddha and Schopenhauer, under the dominion and delusion of morality,--whoever has done this, has perhaps just thereby, without really desiring it, opened his eyes to behold the opposite ideal: the ideal of the most world-approving, exuberant, and vivacious man, who has not only learnt to compromise and arrange with that which was and is, but wishes to have it again AS IT WAS AND IS, for all eternity, insatiably calling out de capo, not only to himself, but to the whole piece and play; and not only the play, but actually to him who requires the play--and makes it necessary; because he always requires himself anew--and makes himself necessary.[11]

In this passage, Nietzsche all but concedes that his will to power equates to Schopenhauer’s will, but he draws from it the exact opposite conclusion from Schopenhauer. Instead of an evil to be defeated by the ultimate extinction of the human race, the will represents the moral ideal by which man evolves to superman.

IV. Discussion and Conclusion

The philosophies of Schopenhauer and Nietzsche – the philosophy of the will – originates in a bleak view of the universe and man’s place in it. Nothing is more telling in this regard than Schopenhauer’s analysis of Dante. “For whence did Dante take the materials for his hell but from this our actual world?” he asks. “And yet he made a very proper hell of it. And when, on the other hand, he came to the task of describing heaven and its delights, he had an insurmountable difficulty before him, for our world affords no materials at all for this.”[12] Dante might seem to agree when he describes Paradise:

And if I had in speaking as much wealth

As in imagining, I should not dare

To attempt the smallest part of its delight.[13]

But on closer examination, Dante does not state here that he has nothing on earth to compare to Paradise. Frequently he mentions fire, light, and flowers – especially roses – in his descriptions of Paradise. Indeed, in this stanza Dante plainly states that he can conceive of the glory of Paradise; describing it fittingly is simply beyond human power.

Just as significantly, Dante populates Paradise with real people who actually lived. His beloved, Beatrice, serves as his guide, explaining the workings of the heavenly spheres to him, and he encounters the great saints and philosophers – those who conformed their wills to the Divine. Dante’s Paradise is very much a human one – an ideal of the human mind and soul. Even in the final sphere, the Empyrean, when Dante comes face to face with God, he encounters the human form – Christ as God made man.

Unlike Dante, Schopenhauer denied the possibility of such conceptions because he was beholden to a strictly Kantian framework. Schopenhauer was building on Kant’s work, so all of Kant’s assumptions hold true for his work, including the unknowability of God. Kant, of course, was building on Hume in viewing the process of human reason as a function of logic rather than intellect – “logic” here meaning deriving conclusions from axioms, or deduction. “Intellect” examines and tests the underlying axioms. Hume would call this induction and place it beyond the powers of reason, in the realm of instinct. Hume goes no further than that, not asking, “Whence this instinct?” but instead treating it as a biological process no different from breathing. Kant limits his views according to Hume’s limit – ironically rendering his “transcendental” philosophy not transcendental at all, but myopic in its approach, rejecting the human capacity to conceive of the universal beyond experience.

Schopenhauer’s philosophy therefore presumes not only a universe without God but without any human ability to reason beyond the mere association of sense-perceptions around an object. All that man is left with, then, is himself – the organism he knows more intimately than anything else. And in that self is the will, forever striving, never satisfied, forever seeking to acquire, overcome, and propagate. Because the will is never satisfied, it is the source of all suffering, and happiness is achieved by overcoming the will through detachment, with the ultimate triumph over the will achieved by the self-extinction of the human race.

Schopenhauer offers a bleak view of the world and of man, but he offers what he calls “the Wisdom of Life,” a moral code to overcome the will. Key to his moral life are asceticism – a suppression of the sensual and acquisitive desires – as well as compassion, beholding in every other person a “fellow sufferer.” While bleak in his outlook, Schopenhauer nonetheless offers a system of living that harmonizes the individual with himself and with others. Schopenhauer himself recognized that his philosophy bore a strong resemblance to Buddhism and even towards traditional Christianity, and remarked favorably on the ascetic traditions of both faiths.

Nietzsche, building on Schopenhauer, also presumes a universe without God, but treats the decline of the idea of God as a problem to be solved. His proclamation, “God is dead,” is not a conclusion, but the starting point for his philosophy. Like Schopenhauer, he sees man alone with himself, but reaches a very different – indeed, the opposite – conclusion. For Nietzsche, the will is all man has, so he might as well glory in it. The will is the state of becoming, and man becoming superman must be the purpose and joy of life, for he has nothing else to provide him solace.

Nietzsche’s outlook, while more optimistic than Schopenhauer’s, offers little in the way of moral guidance. Indeed, Nietzsche explicitly called for the transvaluation of values: the triumph of the “morality of the lords,” so long suppressed by Christianity, over the “morality of the herd.” To Nietzsche, strength, courage, and energy were the only values that mattered, as they alone assist man in his transition to superman.

There is no role for man as imago viva Dei in the philosophy of the will. Man is left alone with his will, and Schopenhauer and Nietzsche take opposite approaches to that fact. Schopenhauer’s is the more humane, but Nietzsche’s is the more exciting. Neither, though, accepts the human being as anything beyond a mortal organ of sensing and reasoning.

But even to those who reject the view of man as having nothing but his will and his reason, the philosophy of the will contributes useful considerations for philosophical discussion. Most importantly, it takes the world as it is. Unlike Positivism or Marxism, it does not seek collective salvation through changing the world. It is a philosophy of individual salvation: even Nietzsche, with his transvaluation of values, still confines his outlook to an individual code of conduct.

Because the philosophy of the will takes the world for what it is, it convincingly explains the irrational. It properly treats man as not simply a rational being, but a creature driven by innate irrational impulses. Understanding those forces, as Schopenhauer did in his exhaustive analysis of the will, enables the rational mind to overcome them.

In this context, Schopenhauer also discusses the role of evil in the world – the first philosopher to do so beyond a purely metaphysical question. He defines evil and offers a way to overcome it. Nietzsche goes literally “beyond good and evil,” regarding such questions as restrictions imposed by the “morality of the herd.”

Schopenhauer also draws from pure metaphysical analysis a moral code consistent with what traditional religions have taught. That his world without God aligns so well with millennia-old theological doctrines indicates that his understanding of the human condition is grounded in something deeper than his own conclusions. Moreover, he is not a world-reformer, seeking to change the way man lives. Instead he seeks only to explain and provide guidance, accepting the state of man and the universe for what they are.

Just as importantly, Schopenhauer – almost alone among modern philosophers – holds a reverence for beauty. Affirming Plato’s conception of the Ideal, not as the thing-in-itself, but an approximation to it, free from all the phenomenal forms it assumes. The role of art as a representation of beauty is solely the communication of this Ideal, and therefore free from any attachment to the will. Art, therefore, assumes a salvific role in his philosophy as a refuge from the suffering created by the will. Art is the bridge between the world of phenomena and of the Ideal.

Here, importantly, Schopenhauer verges on rejection of the strictures imposed on his system indirectly by Hume, but he never brings himself to break free of them. His characterization of the Platonic ideal as a generalization of sense-impressions free from experience is a description of induction. Thus, per Hume via Kant, he forces himself to deny it as a noumenon, remaining like Kant agnostic.

Schopenhauer’s philosophy is comprehensive and coherent, an all-encompassing compendium of ethics, aesthetics, and metaphysics. But for those who see something divine in the human soul, his philosophy falls short; it does not concern itself with what Kant said cannot be grasped by reason. Yet its “Wisdom of Life” contains much wisdom worthy of both consideration and application. Schopenhauer offers perhaps the most exhaustive and truest examination of the role of the irrational in the human psyche. And he offers a way of addressing it: not only through selfless love, but through beauty as contemplation of an ideal, divorced completely from the self-serving force of the will.

Adam Sedia (b. 1984) lives in his native Northwest Indiana, with his wife, Ivana, and their two children, and practices law as a civil and appellate litigator. He is a regular contributor to The Chained Muse. His poems have appeared in various print and online publications, and he has published two volumes of poetry: The Spring's Autumn (2013) and Inquietude (2016). He also composes music, which may be heard on his YouTube channel.

