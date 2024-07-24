The Chained Muse

Tom Merrill
Jul 24, 2024

A good essay on a worthwhile subject. If you haven't read Santayana's "Egotism in German Philosophy," pubished in 1942, you might find it pertinent to your interests. Three of its chapters are devoted to Schopenhauer and Nietzsche. It's been said that Einstein regarded Schopenhauer as unequaled among philosophers. He had a portrait of him on his office wall in Berlin when he was still able to reside there. Don't know if he still had it at Princeton. Schopenhauer's topical essays--"On Human Suffering" and the like--are also all worth reading.

thinking-turtle
Jul 24, 2024

I offer my thanks to Adam for the very enjoyable essay!

It seems to me that by placing Will or Reason at the center of everything, Schopenhauer and Nietsche overlook the subordinate position of the mind in the human body. The miracle of birth, a divine spark, creates not just Will or Reason, but also the stomach, the foot and the tailbone. The mind is just the part of the human body tasked with allocation of effort, it is but part of a whole.

