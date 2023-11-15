Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023

Sea Storm

If there is a reason for this suffering

to purify, to punish, to reinvent

the mind’s many mistakes, its airy

penchant to grandiose fantasies

then let the pain happen, all at once

or in gradual, instructive phases.

Let me parse out the blows in frantic phrases

or quiet ones, meditations inviting

subtle thought. I’ll mark my prey and pounce.

I’ll curse the sky, retract, rave, curse, vent

until a truth peeks out, one I’ll seize

and cup in my hands like a candlelit fairy.

The fatal-feeling hurt at first is scary.

it passes, just as the moon has marked phases

and tides’ erratic logic draws the seas

to shore in irrevocable rhythm, sliding

in and away, initial fury hurled and spent

until its heft reduces to an ounce.

A moon-silvered beach remains, where once

crawled growing sluices, come to bury

all traces of land, a flood meant

to bring down cliffsides, but now grazes

like kisses, the stone face abiding

as midnight falls in blue-black peace.

I sit on that cliff-top hugging my knees

face covered in mist-dew, here where I ensconce

my body, mind-spasms gone, pondering

my suddenly vanished soul-killing agony

once a leering death-mask, now, a faceless

stranger on a sand-path who came and went.

My slender conscience makes a sturdy tent

to withstand gale-force winds or a light breeze.

Its fragile yet tough mutability amazes

me, once the victim of blind, bleak chance

now the child of a raging parent grown weary

who sets me in bed, placidly slumbering.

I know it comes again, this force that rent

my life so many times, but its blows barely graze

a being no longer world-weary, only wary.

Midnight

Begin in utter darkness, find the moon

which has been waiting right behind a cloud

and let it guide you to the crack of noon.

It was there all along. You looked too soon

mistaking it at first for someone’s shroud.

Begin in utter darkness, find the moon.

The sphere first shows as sight and next as sound

the thunder’s silent, soft, simmering then loud

so let it guide you to the crack of noon.

When clouds come scudding over the inland sound

the water’s sheen turns shallow yet profound

then shifts to utter darkness, vanished at noon.

Horizon’s curve is bending like a spoon

no path can lead to what’s already found

and yet it guides you to the crack of noon.

The hour’s spent; a dozen hours remain

to trace the orb’s descent beyond the ground.

Begin in utter darkness, find the moon

and let it guide you to the crack of noon.

One a.m.