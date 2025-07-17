Si le grain ne meurt & Other Poems
By Bob Zisk
Featured in New Lyre Spring-Summer 2025
Si le grain ne meurt
I have no child that has survived, except
These poems. Of the womb's fruit I am bereft.
My days are lightning sheets in a gray sky.
Like a moist lash that's fallen from my eye,
Time, with scarcely a flutter or a shadow,
Flickers, unnoticed, on rime in a meadow.
These words, babes out of my heart's nursery,
Crawl forth into childhood's uncertainty,
Discover a world that changes shape and size,
Until they settle in the votives of my eyes.
Will they find rest in some sour smelling hill
Of trash, or will they burst a bag and fill
The city streets with faded ink and sheaves
Of coffee-stained lunch sacks and stale tea leaves?
Or will fate treat them with gentleness
And swaddle them in some archival space
Of dry repose, where years will shelter them
Like scaly bud scars on a wounded stem?
We Are not Alone: for Lanre Madiba, from Johnson's Mesa
Quite early in the morning, when small birds
Had not yet awakened, and their words,
Their tender Latin, silent on soft wing
Of fleeing sleep and rustling boughs of morning,
Hovered in a dark arboreal lair
Of gently billowing, pine-scented air,
I stirred in the feathers of my mummy bag,
And caught a glint, a spark, a glowing swag
Of light that was too bright to be a star,
Too soft to be flame from a dying fire.
It was not one bright light, but rather ten
That glowed before first light of daybreak's sun.
I stared out through the darkling night,
Caught like a curious buck in a jack-light.
And there, almost close enough for touch,
I wiggled into a limb-loosening stretch,
And my eyes focused in on five mule deer
Who measured me with almond eyes and no fear.
I saw an antlered king accompanied
By four proud queens, dun and full of his seed.
They gazed at me. He shook his antlers' branches,
Champed the mesa's hard earth, showed me his haunches,
And in the night breeze, led his mistresses
To his seraglio deep in the trees.
Near Two Mile Dam & Spring’s Threshold
