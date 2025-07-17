Featured in New Lyre Spring-Summer 2025

Si le grain ne meurt

I have no child that has survived, except

These poems. Of the womb's fruit I am bereft.

My days are lightning sheets in a gray sky.

Like a moist lash that's fallen from my eye,

Time, with scarcely a flutter or a shadow,

Flickers, unnoticed, on rime in a meadow.

These words, babes out of my heart's nursery,

Crawl forth into childhood's uncertainty,

Discover a world that changes shape and size,

Until they settle in the votives of my eyes.

Will they find rest in some sour smelling hill

Of trash, or will they burst a bag and fill



The city streets with faded ink and sheaves

Of coffee-stained lunch sacks and stale tea leaves?

Or will fate treat them with gentleness

And swaddle them in some archival space

Of dry repose, where years will shelter them

Like scaly bud scars on a wounded stem?

We Are not Alone: for Lanre Madiba, from Johnson's Mesa

Quite early in the morning, when small birds

Had not yet awakened, and their words,

Their tender Latin, silent on soft wing

Of fleeing sleep and rustling boughs of morning,

Hovered in a dark arboreal lair

Of gently billowing, pine-scented air,



I stirred in the feathers of my mummy bag,

And caught a glint, a spark, a glowing swag

Of light that was too bright to be a star,

Too soft to be flame from a dying fire.

It was not one bright light, but rather ten

That glowed before first light of daybreak's sun.



I stared out through the darkling night,

Caught like a curious buck in a jack-light.

And there, almost close enough for touch,

I wiggled into a limb-loosening stretch,

And my eyes focused in on five mule deer

Who measured me with almond eyes and no fear.



I saw an antlered king accompanied

By four proud queens, dun and full of his seed.

They gazed at me. He shook his antlers' branches,

Champed the mesa's hard earth, showed me his haunches,

And in the night breeze, led his mistresses

To his seraglio deep in the trees.

