Some Movies Work

Thou foster-child of silence and slow time

—John Keats, Ode on a Grecian Urn

Some movies work

the way a ballgame works

when we’ve stepped from the stream

of busy day, when we’ve stepped off the clock

into the blinding green and everyone

has tossed that ticking wristwatch well away

into the quiet air of evening at the park

to sit where time has lost all meaning

and our living’s measure only lives

in the timeless round of at-bats, signals,

signs and innings, and the only evidence

of the expiring light is a long sharp shadow

inching unnoticed into the outfield,

unruffled by the ponderous drama of the game,

by the eccentric ceremonials of the batter in his box,

the sudden crack of ash-wood at the plate,

the oddly distant roar of the incantatory crowd,

and the nervous scuffling antics,

the gimlet stares and sets and blazing deliveries

of our hometown pitcher on the mound.

Some movies work like this.

What wonder some just can’t sit still

to see a careful man adjust his razor at the sink,

to hear a woman softly humming at the window

while rustling maples darken in the street.

Some folks, I understand, are left unsettled

by the emptiness of time, the vacant hours,

the countless scoreless innings of this life.

They find it disconcerting to be dropped

into a world without action, without purpose,

lacking clear direction, lacking plot.

Believe me, I do understand, but not a lot,

and I do have to wonder why it is they ever

even feel they need to make a showing at the park,

when all they really have to see and know

is what we all will know as we file back out

into the saturated night, into the stream,

to the car left waiting

somewhere in the dark.

DB Jonas is author of Tarantula Season, is an American poet who’s work has appeared widely in journals throughout the US, UK, Europe and Israel.

