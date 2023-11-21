Featured in New Lyre Summer 2023

Paid subscribers get instance access to all posts and recordings on The Chained Muse. Founding Members receive full access to both New Lyre Magazine and Age of Muses, where we explore the state of twenty-first century culture, creativity and art. Additionally, Founding Members gain full access to our entire PDF archive, consisting of over 700 pages, 16 hours of reading material, and five issues.

Song: They Toil Not, Neither Do They Spin

They toil not, neither do they spin Mathew 6:28

They toil not, neither

Do they spin, these soulful sprites—

These sweet birds of song.

They toil not, neither

Do they spin, these brave songsters—

These faithful soldiers.

Like wraiths in the day,

Hiding among trembling leaves,

Whispering like wind.

They sing in shadows,

Beneath the delicate blue,

Then flutter away.

They toil not, neither

Do they spin—but freely sing

With cheer and delight.

Their hymns give us pause:

After toiling and spinning,

The silence sweeps in.

What lies in the heart

When the spinning and toiling

Suddenly ceases?

What lies in the heart

When the toiling and spinning

Arrives at its end?

When the silence comes

—the source of all song—what was

Once mute will be heard.

The fear and the joy,

The anger and the sorrow

Take flight like sweet songs.

They toil not, neither

Do they spin, these brave songsters—

These faithful soldiers.

They toil not, neither

Do they spin, these soulful sprites—

These sweet birds of song.

Continue reading “The Man Who Never Cries,” “Sonnet on a Shore,” “Fresh-Picked Roses” and other poetry below.

The Man Who Never Cries

The man who never cries is like the ship

That never sailed or left the sleepy shores,

Who’s never felt the waves of peril whip

Against his keel, far off from peaceful shoals.

Fearing the unrelenting ocean’s guile

—The treasures claimed by wet tempestuousness—

A denizen upon Calypso’s isle,

He lies on shores of voluptuousness.

When gazing from his tearless strand, he sees

In twirling clouds the faces he so loves;

He thinks of worlds across the salted seas,

Then looks to the lingering host above:

A prison of his own dry eyes he makes,

As each cloud drifts into the sea and fades.

Sonnet on a Shore

Cling to your shores timorous denizens!

Bold divers hunt for pearls, but tempered souls

Prefer the quiet shores and shallow shoals

To darkened depths and krakens’ midnight dens.

The diver takes one breath, then disappears;

He seeks for treasures lost and found,

And lost again amid the coral-bound

Currents and briny waves and rotten piers.

Oh, how I wish I crossed these seas and swam

Before I knew what now I can’t unknow:

But now I dread to swim in depths so dim;

I curse the magic reefs where life began;

I listen to the siren’s song, yet know

I’m safe: I cannot drown—nor can I swim.

Fresh-Picked Roses

A rose is lying in the summer mud—

The dew still fresh from when it fell last night.

A phoenix sinks into a sea of sands—

See how the midnight sky outshines the day?

It’s true—a comet burns one moment then

It fades and scatters on the cosmic surf.

But Hector too had breathed his final breath,

Then like a comet vanished in the depths.

A boy is dreaming on a backyard swing;

He smells the lilacs, but he picks a rose.

He has his dreams, some dark, some bright, some light

And pure like laurel sprigs or mountain streams.

He picked the rose—its beauty unsurpassed;

He picked her though he feared her thorns—he had

A fear of fear itself, a love of love—

The love of other and the love of self.

The rose we place inside our lover’s hands

Is like the dreams we place in our own hands.

When fresh-picked roses fall into their hands,

Our dearest hopes and dreams are placed there too.

Dreams too—like roses and like love have thorns,

But oh the joy of picking our own rose.

Lay Down Your Armor

Lay down your armor

And play for me your precious lyre,

And let me hear

Your deepest dreams and frail desires.

Lay down your armor

And let me hear your dulcet strains,

And share with me

The story of your precious pains.

Lay down your armor

And share your sweetest dreams with me,

And tell me who

You saw inside those deepest dreams.

Lay down your armor

And play for me your thespian lay,

And let me hear

What only golden lyres can say.

Lay down your armor

And pluck those dainty strings, singing

Your lovely pains—

The endless nights you spent in dreams.

Lay down your armor

And play a little more for me,

And show me why

The world can fade, but not our dreams.

Lay down your armor

And let us dream a little while

—Dreams without end—

I’ll walk with you through every dream.

What If I Told You?

The last will be first and the first will be last. Mathew 20:16

What if I told you

The world might be saved by

A couple of fools?

What if I told you

I love the sound of shrieks

Breaking the silence?

What if I told you

The world looks lovely

When flooded with rain?

What if I told you

The forests look splendid

When stricken with fire?

What if I told you

I survey the heavens

For their falling stars.

That I love when

The clouds become somber,

Hoary, and gray?

What if I told you

The broken is beautiful,

The tragic sublime?

And what if I said

The wrenching truth, instead

Of beautiful lies?

What if I told you

That God is a jokester—

He likes a good laugh?

And what if I shared

Stories more real than all

The things of this world?

What if I told you

The lost may unearth what

The saved ones forgot?

What if I told you

The world might be saved by

A couple of fools?

David Gosselin is a poet, researcher, and translator based in Montreal, Canada. He is the founding-editor of The Chained Muse & New Lyre.

Read more of David’s poetry here.